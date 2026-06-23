Actelis Networks Receives Approximately $200,000 Order from a Central European Carrier for GL800 Multi-Gigabit Connectivity Serving SOHO Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received an order valued at approximately $0.2 million from a major telecommunications carrier in Central Europe that is part of a global telecommunications group. The order is for Actelis’ GL800 multi-Gigabit hybrid fiber-copper solution, which the carrier will deploy to extend fiber-grade connectivity into multi-dwelling unit buildings to serve Small Office/Home Office (“SOHO”) customers.

This order expands Actelis’ footprint within a major global telecommunications group served by Actelis in multiple occasions and geographies. With this order, Actelis is now supporting multiple operating carriers within the group across distinct markets and across distinct use cases including cybersecurity and management software for business, government, and mobile backhaul networks, as well as last-mile, multi-Gigabit broadband for SOHO subscribers.

“This new order is a strong endorsement of our GL800 multi-Gigabit solution and of the value that major carriers see in extending fiber-grade services into buildings without the time, cost, and disruption of new fiber rewiring,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Securing an additional operating carrier within this global telecommunications group, demonstrates how Actelis’ hybrid fiber-copper approach can scale across markets, use cases, and customer segments - and reinforces our position as a trusted technology provider to some of the world’s leading telecommunications groups.”

Actelis’ GL800 product family bridges the gap between the farthest fiber point and out-of-reach buildings, instantly extending multi-Gigabit, fiber-grade transmission over existing copper wiring with cyber-safe, encrypted performance. For SOHO applications, the GL800 enables carriers to deliver business-class broadband services into homes and small offices that would otherwise require costly, time-consuming new fiber builds - closing the connectivity gap immediately while protecting carrier capital budgets and accelerating time-to-revenue.

Actelis continues to see demand for its hybrid fiber-copper solutions among European telecom carriers, where consistent, cyber-hardened technology can be deployed across diverse infrastructure environments leveraging Actelis’ hybrid fiber-copper-coax models.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com