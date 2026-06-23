NIH Awards NSU Researchers $3 Million to Study Potential Link Between Mold Exposure and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU) researchers have been awarded a $3 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to investigate whether exposure to toxic mold byproducts affects the symptom severity and immune system in patients diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), a debilitating illness that affects as many as 3.3 million Americans.

The project, funded by the NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke through April 2031, will examine how environmental exposure to mycotoxins, harmful compounds produced by certain molds, may contribute to immune dysfunction in people with ME/CFS. By investigating the potential link, researchers aim to improve understanding of the disease, leading to earlier diagnosis, more personalized treatment approaches, and new insights into factors that may contribute to its development.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 836,000 and 3.3 million Americans are living with ME/CFS, and an estimated 90 percent remain undiagnosed. The complex chronic illness affects multiple body systems and can cause extreme fatigue, brain fog, post-exertion malaise, cognitive impairment, sleep disturbances, and other debilitating symptoms. Despite its impact, ME/CFS has no diagnostic test and few effective treatment options.

“ME/CFS is a systemic disease,” said Lubov Nathanson, Ph.D., associate professor at the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, genomics group director for NSU’s Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine, and the study’s principal investigator. “It affects many parts of the body, including the gut and the brain. For many patients, symptoms begin after exposure to viruses or other environmental factors, but we still don’t fully understand what causes the disease to start.”

Previous surveys have shown that some ME/CFS patients report symptom onset following exposure to mold-contaminated environments. To better understand this potential connection, researchers will collect biological samples from over 200 study participants and measure their exposure to mycotoxins. Using advanced techniques, researchers will evaluate whether specific environmental exposures are associated with biological changes linked to ME/CFS.

“For decades, patients with ME/CFS have faced delayed diagnoses, limited treatment options, and significant uncertainty about the causes of their illness,” said Nancy G. Klimas, M.D., co-investigator on the project and director of NSU’s Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine. “Understanding how environmental factors influence disease development could help identify biomarkers; improve diagnosis; and, ultimately, lead to more targeted treatments.”

Dr. Nathanson’s co-investigators include Klimas, Irina Rozenfeld, D.N.P., M.S.H.S., A.P.R.N., ANP-BC; Violetta Renesca, D.N.P., A.P.R.N., NP-C, IFMCP; and David Quesada Saliba, M.S., Ph.D.

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