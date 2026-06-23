National Grid Celebrates 17-Year Partnership with ISN®

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced National Grid , a leading electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company, is celebrating its 17-year partnership with ISN. Since 2009, National Grid has leveraged ISNetworld to help streamline contractor management processes and improve jobsite safety across operations in New England and New York.

“National Grid values its long-standing partnership with ISN, which supports our commitment to strong contractor assurance, oversight, and jobsite safety,” said Samantha Schaefer, Safety Policy & Programs Director at National Grid. “Leveraging ISNetworld’s tools to qualify, monitor, and analyze contractor performance helps strengthen our ability to proactively identify risk, engage contractors, and reinforce consistent safety expectations; supporting safe, reliable energy delivery for the communities we serve.”

National Grid delivers electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across New England and New York, with a focus on enabling work to be done safely, reliably, and sustainably. Through its membership in the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and American Gas Association (AGA), the company engages with industry peers to share learning and continuously improve how work is planned, supported, and performed, particularly when work is carried out by contractor partners.

National Grid uses ISNetworld to support a consistent and thoughtful approach to contractor onboarding, qualification, and oversight. Rather than treating safety as a compliance exercise, the platform helps create a shared understanding of expectations, supports meaningful conversations about risk, and reinforces safe work planning before work begins. Tools such as RAVS 360™ provide insight into how contractor health, safety, and environmental programs are designed and implemented in practice, helping National Grid and its contractors identify strengths, surface gaps, and focus improvement efforts where they matter most.

Training and site visibility tools within ISNetworld further support workers by helping ensure they have the preparation, information, and context needed to perform work safely. By increasing visibility into where and how contractor work is occurring, National Grid is better positioned to anticipate challenges, coordinate effectively across the business, and strengthen contractor assurance.

“National Grid demonstrates how contractor management can be grounded in learning, partnership, and continuous improvement,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy at ISN. “ISN is proud to support National Grid’s approach to contractor management by providing tools to help identify risk, support informed decision-making, and strengthen the processes that enable people to work safely.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 20 million people across New York and Massachusetts. It is committed to meeting our customers’ energy needs and supporting economic growth across the regions it serves—providing safe, reliable energy today and building the resilient networks of the future. National Grid Ventures, its commercial business, develops and operates infrastructure that delivers affordable and reliable energy to consumers. National Grid Partners, its venture capital and corporate innovation arm, invests in and collaborates with technology companies that are accelerating the future of energy and helping new technologies reach critical scale faster.

For more information, please visit National Grid’s website , follow it on X , watch it on YouTube , like it on Facebook, and find it on Instagram .