VisionWave Rolls Out Combat-Ready Drones at the World’s Biggest Defense Show — and a Counter-Drone Interceptor to Match

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

At Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) unveiled two new UK-built autonomous platforms — the TALON™ aerial system and the D-FLY™ counter-drone interceptor — and showed them operating together inside its STRATUM™ battlefield-autonomy ecosystem.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group — Drone warfare has rewritten the modern battlefield, and the defense industry’s biggest buyers are no longer shopping for one-off gadgets — they want systems that talk to each other. At Eurosatory 2026 in Paris on June 23, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) made its pitch for exactly that, unveiling two combat-ready autonomous platforms and showing them working as part of a single connected architecture.

Key Takeaways

VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) unveiled two new autonomous platforms — the TALON ™ tactical aerial system and the D-FLY ™ counter-drone interceptor — at Eurosatory 2026 , one of the world’s largest defense exhibitions.

tactical aerial system and the counter-drone interceptor — at , one of the world’s largest defense exhibitions. Both systems are built through VisionWave UK Ltd. and manufactured in England, and slot into the company’s STRATUM™ autonomous-operations architecture alongside its VARAN™ ground vehicle and CAEAN™ AI sensing platform.

and manufactured in England, and slot into the company’s autonomous-operations architecture alongside its VARAN™ ground vehicle and CAEAN™ AI sensing platform. VisionWave demonstrated the platforms operating together — air and ground, sensing and intercept — reflecting a defense-market shift away from standalone gadgets toward integrated, interoperable autonomy.

— air and ground, sensing and intercept — reflecting a defense-market shift away from standalone gadgets toward integrated, interoperable autonomy. The unveiling lands amid surging global defense budgets and a counter-UAS arms race, the same tailwinds lifting peers like AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV), Kratos Defense (Nasdaq: KTOS), Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC).

Two New Platforms, One Ecosystem

The first, TALON™, is a tactical autonomous aerial system designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, distributed sensing, payload delivery and persistent overwatch. It is built to keep working in contested, GNSS-degraded environments — the kind of jamming-heavy conditions that have defined recent conflicts — with a low-signature thermal profile and mesh-networking capability. The second, D-FLY™, is a rapid-response autonomous interceptor built specifically to hunt hostile drones, the fastest-growing threat in modern airspace. Together they give VisionWave both an eyes-in-the-sky platform and a way to knock down the other side’s.

Both are developed through VisionWave UK Ltd. and manufactured in England with specialized aerospace and defense partners — a notable detail given European NATO members’ growing preference for allied, in-region manufacturing. They join VisionWave’s STRATUM™ ecosystem, which already includes the VARAN™ autonomous ground vehicle and the CAEAN™ AI-enabled sensing and mission-intelligence platform.

“For the first time, we publicly demonstrated multiple autonomous platforms operating within a common ecosystem,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings. “TALON™, D-FLY™, VARAN™ and CAEAN™ collectively showcase VisionWave’s ability to integrate artificial intelligence, sensing, autonomy, communications, mission intelligence and operational execution into deployable defense solutions.” Davis added that defense customers “are no longer looking for standalone technologies” but for integrated capabilities that “deploy quickly, operate together seamlessly and create measurable operational advantage.”

Why the Timing Matters

The unveiling arrives into a powerful tailwind. Global defense budgets are climbing, NATO members have committed to spending more of GDP on defense with drones and counter-drone systems named priorities, and the U.S. is moving toward roughly a trillion dollars in annual defense funding. The counter-UAS segment in particular has gone from niche to urgent as cheap hostile drones proliferate. A small-cap company fielding interoperable, allied-manufactured autonomous systems is positioning itself squarely in that current — though, as with any development-stage defense technology, the capabilities described are subject to ongoing testing, integration and validation, and customer contracts are not guaranteed.

The Broader Autonomous-Defense Trade

VisionWave is an early-stage name inside a theme dominated by larger, more established players. Four help frame the spectrum — though each carries its own risk profile and none is a proxy for VWAV. AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV) is the clearest pure-play, pairing Switchblade loitering munitions with a growing counter-UAS and ISR portfolio; it reported record fiscal 2025 revenue of about US$820.6 million, up roughly 14.5%, and has expanded into directed energy and electronic warfare through its BlueHalo acquisition. Kratos Defense (Nasdaq: KTOS) builds affordable, attritable autonomous platforms like the XQ-58 Valkyrie “loyal wingman,” reported 2025 revenue of roughly US$1.35 billion, and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of about US$1.70–$1.76 billion.

Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) represents the software layer VisionWave’s CAEAN™ and STRATUM™ concepts evoke — AI platforms increasingly used to coordinate autonomous systems and battlefield data; it reported about US$1.63 billion in first-quarter 2026 revenue. And Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) anchors the large-cap end, with decades of autonomous-systems pedigree from platforms like the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton, offering the steadier, diversified route into the same demand. The common thread: capital is flowing toward integrated autonomy across air, ground and software — the exact lane VisionWave is trying to occupy.

What to Watch

With TALON™ and D-FLY™ now public, the markers from here are customer evaluations, demonstrations, and any move from unveiling toward contract awards — plus continued build-out of the STRATUM™ ecosystem. For a defense-tech small cap, turning a strong showing at the industry’s biggest exhibition into procurement is the step that matters most.

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CONTACT

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SOURCES

[1] VisionWave Holdings, Inc., “VisionWave Unveils Combat-Ready TALON™ and D-FLY™ Autonomous Drone Platforms at Eurosatory 2026,” June 23, 2026.

[2] AeroVironment, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAV), fiscal 2025 financial results and BlueHalo acquisition disclosures, 2025–2026.

[3] Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), full-year 2025 results and fiscal 2026 guidance.

[4] Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR), Q1 2026 financial results.

[5] Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), autonomous-systems program disclosures.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the capabilities, performance characteristics, and mission profiles of the TALON™ and D-FLY™ platforms; the expansion and integration of the STRATUM™ ecosystem; and VisionWave’s continued development, demonstration, and potential commercialization of autonomous defense solutions. The capabilities and specifications described are subject to ongoing development, testing, integration, and validation and may not be achieved. Risks include development and integration risk in advanced autonomous and counter-UAS systems; the ability to achieve intended performance in contested or GNSS-degraded environments; regulatory, export-control, and ITAR requirements; market acceptance and competition; availability of capital; defense-budget and geopolitical uncertainty; and the timing and success of demonstrations, customer evaluations, and potential contract awards, as well as other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.