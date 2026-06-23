Bitget lists Arcium (ARX) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Arcium (ARX) for spot trading. Trading for the ARX/USDT pair opens on June 22, 2026, 12:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from June 23, 2026, 13:00 (UTC).

Arcium is a decentralized confidential computing network designed to provide a trustless framework for processing fully encrypted data across blockchain, AI, and DeFi sectors. The protocol addresses the fundamental tension between data utilization and confidentiality by allowing sensitive information to be analyzed and computed without ever exposing its underlying raw content. It enables developers to deploy non-custodial, privacy-preserving applications that satisfy rigorous commercial requirements and data regulations while maintaining the inherent benefits of decentralized networks.

The technical architecture is powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and distributed cryptographic secret sharing. By splitting encrypted data into distinct fragments across independent network clusters, the platform ensures that no single processing node can access or reconstruct the original source files. It eliminates the trust dependencies typical of legacy cloud systems, providing a resilient infrastructure where the native ARX token secures the node network through programmatic staking and incentivizes the continuous allocation of confidential computing power. Together, Arcium aims to build a parallelized global supercomputer that serves as the foundational, chain-agnostic infrastructure for the decentralized internet.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Arcium (ARX) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging public blockchain transparency with enterprise-grade data confidentiality across decentralized networks.

For more details on Arcium (ARX), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ce4bbe-13fd-45da-88a9-9d38b95ced43