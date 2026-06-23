SplashTents.com Elevates Chicken Cock Whiskey Activation at Rare Dallas with Custom Branded Canopy Tent

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SplashTents.com, a leading manufacturer of premium custom canopy tents and branded event displays, recently partnered with Chicken Cock Whiskey to create a standout presence at Rare Dallas to maximize visibility, product sampling, and consumer engagement.

Creating an Interactive Product Sampling Experience

Chicken Cock Whiskey utilized a professionally branded custom canopy tent for Texas food festivals to create a visible activation space where attendees could gather, learn about the brand, and sample its premium whiskey offerings.

Serving as both a branded hospitality area and whiskey tasting station, the activation demonstrated how tents create memorable consumer experiences while supporting direct engagement.





Chicken Cock Whiskeys 10x10 Sampling Tent set-up by Splash Tents, Inc. at Rare Dallas hosted by Dining Out in DFW, TX.

Bringing a Historic Whiskey Brand to New Audiences

Rare Dallas provided an opportunity to introduce consumers to Chicken Cock Whiskey’s award-winning portfolio while demonstrating how branded event tents can support product education, consumer engagement, and experiential marketing.

Founded in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856, Chicken Cock Whiskey is one of America’s oldest whiskey brands. Known as “The Famous Old Brand,” it gained recognition during Prohibition and was famously served at Harlem’s legendary Cotton Club. Today, the brand continues its legacy under Grain & Barrel Spirits in Bardstown, Kentucky.

A Custom Branded Canopy Designed to Stand Out

“Our 10x10 Splash Tent became a centerpiece of our Texas food festival activation,” said Brand Engagement Specialist, Central U.S., Chicken Cock Whiskey. “The professional appearance, vibrant graphics, and quality construction helped us stand out while reinforcing our premium brand image.”

Supporting Experiential Marketing Success

The activation highlighted the growing demand for Custom branded tents for product tasting stations, outdoor event displays for beverage companies, and festival marketing displays for whiskey brands.

About Splash Tents

www.SplashTents.com is a Texas manufacturer of premium promotional canopy tents, tradeshow exhibit displays, apparel, flags, media backdrops, and experiential marketing solutions. Its exhibit division, SplashExhibits.com, creates exhibit solutions and experiences that increase visibility, drive engagement, and support successful event marketing initiatives across the United States, bringing brands to life.

Splash Tents, Inc.

www.splashtents.com | www.splashexhibits.com



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af92d73a-bf6a-4796-a917-01769c50cec6