5 Ways to Make Moving Day Less Stressful

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) With the kids out of school, warmer weather and extended daylight, summer is an ideal time for families to relocate. In fact, more than 60% of moves in the United States occur between May and September, according to industry data compiled by moveBuddha. However, even with the most favorable conditions on your side, the process can quickly become overwhelming without a plan in place.

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Whether you’re moving across town or across the country, a little preparation can make moving day easier, safer and less stressful. From packing and activating necessary services to securing your space and getting to know your family’s new surroundings, these tips from the experts at KeyMe Locksmiths can help you avoid common pitfalls and make the move as smooth as possible.

Pack Smart to Make Unpacking Less Daunting

Packing is typically one of the most time-consuming – and most dreaded – parts of any move, but creating an organization system from the get-go can save time and energy when it comes time to sort everything in your new home. Pack non-essential items such as decor, books, out-of-season clothing and seldom-used kitchenware and appliances first, even weeks in advance if lead time allows, and clearly label every box by its contents or the room it belongs in.

Be sure to keep toiletries, medications, oft-used electronics (and their chargers) and a few days’ worth of clothing accessible until moving day. Also keep important documents like birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards, medical records, insurance policies, moving contracts and receipts, and any other pertinent financial documents in a dedicated lockbox that stays with you rather than going on the moving truck.

Transfer or Set Up Utilities Ahead of Time

Arriving at your new home only to find the electricity, internet or water aren’t yet active can be a real setback. A couple weeks before moving day, schedule transfers or new service installations for necessary utilities, including electricity, water and sewer, gas, cable and internet, trash and recycling, home security and any other services your family needs, ensuring activation dates are a few days before the big move.

Tackle Home Security for Peace of Mind

An often-overlooked task when moving: changing the locks. Even if the previous owners or tenants returned their keys, it’s nearly impossible to know how many copies may still exist. Replacing or rekeying locks is an important first step to ensure you’re the only ones with access.

Beyond changing the locks, homeowners may also want to consider adding extra layers of protection such as video doorbells, exterior security cameras, motion-activated lighting, smart locks, window sensors or a monitored security system.

To connect with a professional locksmith for lock installation, rekeying and assistance with select home security upgrades, visit Key.Me to access KeyMe Locksmiths’ nationwide network of trusted local locksmiths. Once your new locks are installed, you can also conveniently create reliable spare keys at any of the more than 8,000 self-service KeyMe kiosks located in major retailers nationwide.

Prep Spaces Before Move-In Day

Before couches, chairs, beds, dressers and tables fill every room, take advantage of the empty space to give your new home a thorough cleaning. Focus on areas that may be harder to clean once the home is inhabited, such as floors, baseboards, cabinets and closets.

This is also an ideal time to paint, update flooring, swap out light fixtures or update existing cabinet hardware, allowing you to start with a clean space that matches your personal tastes.

Get to Know Your New Area

Settling into a new house involves more than just unpacking boxes and making it feel like home. Take some time to explore your new neighborhood and locate the nearest grocery stores, medical facilities, parks, restaurants, schools and more. Also introduce yourself to your neighbors and consider joining community groups to help build connections and learn more about the area.

With peak moving season underway, these tips can help you spend less time worrying about logistics and more time enjoying your new home.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (family moving)

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