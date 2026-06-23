Neurored and DCSA Partner to Improve Freight CX Through Open Standards

Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurored TMS & SCM, a Salesforce-native transportation management and supply chain software provider, is partnering with DCSA through DCSA+, the Digital Container Shipping Association’s partnership program for technology providers. The goal is straightforward: shipping standards should be felt by the people who actually rely on freight, not just implemented at the integration layer.

Neurored and DCSA Partnership Announcement

The container shipping industry tracks standards adoption by API connections and carrier coverage. Logistics teams and their customers experience it differently: did the shipment update arrive on time, was the document correct, and was the exception flagged before someone had to ask? Closing that gap is central to Neurored’s work with DCSA+.

Built natively on Salesforce, Neurored TMS & SCM moves standardized data beyond the integration layer and into the CRM, collaboration portals, shipment tracking workflows, and trusted party records where logistics teams manage operations, partners, and customer relationships. That includes exploring how DCSA’s Identity Exchange will support cleaner account data, party validation, onboarding, and trusted identity across logistics stakeholders. This is what connects standards adoption to customer experience in practice.

Image: Neurored TMS & SCM CEO, Ricardo Medem, and DCSA Chief Growth Officer, Mariana Bock-Losada, formalizing the DCSA+ partnership agreement in Valencia, Spain

Neurored TMS & SCM is already partially aligned with DCSA standards for tracking and schedules. DCSA+ provides the structure to go further, with each standard assessed for customer value across Neurored’s core audiences, including freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers, alongside Salesforce data model fit, API maturity, carrier adoption, implementation effort, and commercial differentiation.

Track & Trace comes first, bringing standardized shipment events and real-time visibility into customer-facing workflows without manual follow-up. Commercial and Operational Vessel Schedules follow, supporting planning, routing, booking feasibility, and more reliable ETAs. For ocean freight teams, this same visibility also supports better allocation management in ocean freight, helping teams make more informed booking decisions before capacity commitments turn into deadfreight exposure.

"Shipping standards only matter if the people moving freight actually feel the difference," said Eduardo Lara, Engineering Director at Neurored TMS & SCM. "When we look at a DCSA standard, we ask two things: what does it unlock for logistics teams and their customers? Fewer manual status calls, faster documents, cleaner exception handling. We also look at how it fits our Salesforce data model, API maturity, carrier adoption, and the workflows where it can create real operational value. That's what moves the needle on service quality.”

Neurored TMS & SCM will engage across DCSA+’s Connect, Accelerate, and Contribute tracks, bringing the perspective of logistics teams serving freight forwarders, shippers, carriers, and their customers into how standards are shaped before they reach widespread adoption.

"Neurored brings a perspective we rarely see at this stage: a clear view of where standards need to land to create operational value, not just technical compliance. The DCSA+ partnership programme gives that perspective somewhere to go. Through structured engagement across the full standards lifecycle, partners like Neurored help shape implementation guidance and accelerate adoption of standards built to serve the practical needs of the container shipping ecosystem."

— Mariana Bock-Losada, Chief Growth Officer, Digital Container Shipping Association

The goal is simple: DCSA standards should be embedded into workflows that reduce status queries, speed up documents, and help logistics teams handle exceptions before customers have to ask.

About Neurored

Neurored TMS & SCM is a global software company delivering AI-powered enterprise-grade solutions for transportation, logistics, and supply chain management. Built natively on Salesforce, Neurored unifies logistics operations across Ocean, Air, Land, and Rail within a single secure, cloud-based platform. The solution integrates seamlessly with ERP, WMS, and CRM systems and comes pre-integrated with leading logistics technologies and more than 7,000 Salesforce AppExchange applications.

Trusted by over 10,000 enterprise users worldwide, Neurored helps freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers digitize operations, gain real-time visibility, and scale efficiently. Recognized with industry awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, and backed by 100+ verified online reviews averaging 4.7 stars, Neurored is a trusted global leader in logistics software.

Learn more at neurored.com.

About Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA)

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) is a neutral, non-profit organisation founded by 10 of the world's largest ocean carriers. As the collective voice for digital transformation of container shipping, DCSA works to align the industry behind open digital standards that improve interoperability, unlock data-driven insights, enhance customer experience, and drive sustainability. Through shared frameworks and cross-industry collaboration, DCSA aims to enable a transparent, secure, and seamless global supply chain.

Press Inquiries

Neurored TMS & SCM:

Nishok Tressler, Director of Marketing

Email: nishok [at] neurored.com

Phone number: +1 206-970-5656