Wirecutter Names Select High Density Topper Its Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper for Third Consecutive Year

Charlotte, NC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viscosoft has earned the New York Times Wirecutter designation for best memory foam mattress topper for the third consecutive year. The recognition applies to the Select High Density Mattress Topper, the company's flagship product and one of the best-selling mattress toppers on Amazon. The brand has now held the designation for three consecutive years.

Viscosoft Select High Density Mattress Topper

Wirecutter, the product review publication of The New York Times, evaluates hundreds of products annually through hands-on testing, material analysis, and long-term use. Earning its best mattress topper designation once is a significant achievement in a crowded category. Holding it for three consecutive years reflects consistent product performance across multiple review cycles.

"We set out to build the best value in sleep comfort, and Wirecutter's recognition three years running tells us that standard is holding," said Gabe Dungan, Founder and CEO of Viscosoft "Our customers are sleeping better, that is the measure we care about most."

The Select High Density Mattress Topper is engineered with CertiPur-US certified gel-infused memory foam at a density exceeding 3 lbs per cubic foot, a specification that distinguishes it from lighter-weight alternatives and contributes to both durability and support. The medium-firm feel is designed to distribute weight evenly, relieve pressure points, and support spinal alignment. The topper is particularly suited to back and side sleepers, as well as those managing chronic pain.

Cooling performance is a defining feature of the Select High Density design. The gel-infused memory foam draws heat away from the body while the bamboo-derived rayon cover promotes airflow throughout the night, addressing the heat retention associated with standard memory foam mattress toppers. The cover is removable and machine washable.

The mattress topper is available in 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch thickness options to accommodate different mattress conditions and sleeper preferences. All sizes include adjustable straps and a slip-resistant mesh base for a secure fit. A five-year warranty covers the full product line.

Demand for mattress toppers has grown alongside broader consumer awareness of sleep health. The global mattress topper market was valued at approximately $6.1 billion in 2024, with memory foam mattress toppers accounting for the largest share of total demand. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 70 million Americans experience sleep deprivation, a figure that continues to drive interest in sleep improvement products across all price points.

Viscosoft products are available through Amazon and directly at viscosoft.com.

About Viscosoft Inc.

Viscosoft creates the most popular, comfortable and innovative mattress toppers on the internet. The name is unique, but so is the product. Viscosoft takes pride in elevating materials, techniques, and customer experiences. Great sleep starts with a material difference. The team understands that the products they build literally touch customers on a daily basis and treat this responsibility accordingly. It is this belief that energizes their daily work. They understand that each person has their own sleep preference and many have unique sleep challenges. This understanding has challenged and motivated Viscosoft to create an assortment of products able to deliver quality sleep for everybody and any budget.

Press Inquiries

Gabe Dungan

nfarrar [at] flatworldnetwork.com

https://viscosoft.com

2923 South Tryon St. Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203