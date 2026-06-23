DARA to Convene International Regulatory Task Forces and AI Regulation Sessions in the U.S.

Laurel, MD, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Asset Regulatory Authority (DARA), a grassroots, industry-led self-regulatory initiative, will host a series of international working sessions during Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week, July 13-17, 2026, at Capitol Technology University. The sessions will bring cross-border regulatory coordination and emerging artificial intelligence frameworks to the heart of the Blockchain Bootcamp.

DARA will convene four programs over the course of the week, each open to bootcamp delegates from government, industry and academia.

The DARA Africa Task Force will hold a working meeting advancing the work of its multi-nation African coalition. Building on the African Digital Asset Task Force’s 2026 agenda, the session will focus on regulatory harmonization, capacity building and cross-border cooperation among participating jurisdictions.

The Asia Task Force will meet to advance coordination on digital asset oversight, comparing regulatory approaches and identifying areas for regulatory alignment and mutual recognition between Asian markets and the global digital asset economy.

The Consortium of Stablecoin Issuers (COSI) will convene a members’ session on industry self-regulation for stablecoins, including membership, custodian qualification and reserve and disclosure practices for issuers operating across jurisdictions.

Bourn Collier, senior counsel at BeesMont Law, will present on AI and emerging regulation, including a proposed framework for validating agentic artificial intelligence by tethering AI agents to accountable legal entities through a shared identity model — an approach aimed at allowing autonomous agents to operate safely and predictably as they move into finance and commerce.

Together, the sessions reflect DARA’s mission to develop practical, industry-led guidance and international cooperation ahead of formal regulation, and to give Maryland Blockchain Bootcamp delegates direct exposure to the policy work shaping the digital asset and AI economy.

About DARA

The Digital Asset Regulatory Authority (DARA) is a self-regulatory organization initiative dedicated to developing best practices, registration frameworks and international coordination for the digital asset industry. DARA works with regulators, issuers, exchanges and industry stakeholders to advance responsible innovation across jurisdictions. DARA’s sessions are presented as part of Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week, hosted by the Maryland Blockchain Association.

About the Maryland Blockchain Association

The Maryland Blockchain Association is dedicated to promoting the awareness, understanding and application of blockchain technology across Maryland. Through education, policy engagement and workforce development, the association works to position Maryland at the forefront of the digital asset economy.

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