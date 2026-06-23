Esker Recognized as a Leader in Accounts Payable Automation

Esker believes these evaluations underscore its vision for AI-powered finance and commitment to helping AP teams keep pace with evolving demands

LYON, France, and MADISON, Wis. — June 23, 2026 — Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications. Esker was also recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026.

For Esker, these distinctions highlight its continued commitment to helping organizations achieve best-in-class accounts payable (AP) outcomes. As invoice volumes rise, processes grow more complex, and regulatory requirements evolve, AP is moving beyond traditional transaction processing to play a more strategic role within finance. Esker supports this transformation by automating manual tasks, streamlining exception management and connecting AP more closely with broader financial operations.

In the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications, Esker was named a Leader for the second consecutive year. Esker believes this recognition highlights the strength of its AI-powered approach to AP automation, from template-free invoice capture to agentic AI capabilities that support faster, more consistent handling of invoice exceptions.

Esker was also recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026. In its vendor profile, the analyst firm noted that Esker’s vision stands out for its customer centricity and offers seamless AI-powered communication for internal users and suppliers in dispute workflows. According to the report, Esker is, “a good fit for organizations looking for streamlined workflows and a seamless user experience.”

“We believe these evaluations underscore Esker’s vision for AI-powered finance and our commitment to helping AP teams keep pace with evolving business demands,” said Scott McDermott, Chief Financial Officer at Esker. “As AP becomes a more strategic value driver for finance, Esker remains focused on empowering the Office of the CFO with the automation, intelligence and connected workflows needed to improve agility, visibility and control.”

Shaping the next era of AP

The next generation of AP will be defined by intelligent automation, connected processes, natural language interaction and more proactive decision-making. Esker is committed to investing in agentic AI, intelligent decision support and connected finance processes that enable organizations to move faster, manage exceptions proactively, improve working capital performance and unlock greater value from their financial operations so they can create lasting business value.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, by Miles Onafowora, David Condon, published 18 June 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

Press Contact: Brian Jaeger Tel: (352) 682-7636 | eskerpr@walkersands.com

