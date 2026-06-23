1999 Called. It Wants Its Bubble Back.

Baltimore, MD, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every major bubble comes with a story explaining why traditional rules no longer apply.

Financial researcher Jim Rickards says he has heard that story before. Most notably, he heard it during the late 1990s technology boom.

In a new free presentation , Rickards explores the parallels he sees between the internet mania of the late 1990s and today's artificial-intelligence boom, while highlighting July 29th as a date he believes investors should watch closely.

What Happened Last Time

Between its peak in March 2000 and its eventual low in October, the Nasdaq Composite fell roughly 77%.

Many of the companies leading the rally at the time were described as pioneers of a new economic paradigm where conventional valuation metrics supposedly no longer mattered.

Rickards recalls that period differently.

The internet itself did not fail. It ultimately transformed the global economy.

What failed, he argues, were the assumptions investors made about how quickly that transformation would generate profits.

When expectations outran reality, stock prices adjusted dramatically.

The Echoes Today

The parallel Rickards draws most often involves the financing structures behind the boom.

During the late 1990s, companies such as Lucent and Nortel financed purchases by their own customers, helping create the appearance of stronger demand throughout the system.

Rickards argues that today's AI ecosystem contains similar circular relationships among companies funding, investing in, and purchasing services from one another.

Researchers and analysts outside Rickards' organization have raised similar concerns regarding the complexity and interconnected nature of certain AI financing arrangements.

The internet changed the world.

He believes AI may do the same.

The question, in his view, is whether investors are accurately distinguishing between a transformative technology and the valuations attached to it.

Why It Matters to You

The lesson Rickards takes from 2000 is that market declines rarely remain confined to the most speculative investments.

When technology stocks collapsed, retirement accounts, mutual funds, and broad-market investors felt the effects as well.

That is one reason he believes investors should pay attention to July 29th.

Rickards notes that many historic bubbles eventually encountered a moment when expectations collided with financial reality. He believes the July 29th earnings cycle could become one such moment for today's AI trade as investors evaluate whether growth, profitability, and demand are keeping pace with expectations.

His argument is not that history repeats perfectly.

Rather, he believes understanding the difference between technological progress and financial speculation has always mattered, especially during periods of extraordinary optimism.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the White House, and the Department of Defense across five decades in government and finance. He later built financial threat-detection systems for the CIA and designed the Pentagon’s first financial war games. In 2007, he delivered formal testimony to the U.S. Treasury warning of the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.