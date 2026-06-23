Elevate by IMG Academy Expands into Collegiate Athletics Through Partnership with Eastern Michigan University

BRADENTON, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate by IMG Academy today announced a partnership with Eastern Michigan University (EMU). Through the partnership, EMU will leverage IMG Academy’s experience developing high-performing student-athletes and leaders, providing a comprehensive, scalable solution designed to enhance student-athlete leadership, wellbeing, performance, personal growth and lifelong success. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing student-athletes for success prior to, during their collegiate careers and beyond, setting a new benchmark for holistic student-athlete development in college athletics.

Elevate by IMG Academy expands the reach of IMG Academy’s expertise through a flexible delivery model that combines digital learning, certificate earning opportunities, bespoke workshops, and customized programming tailored to the needs of educational institutions. By partnering with Elevate by IMG Academy, EMU is aligning with a trusted authority in student-athlete development to deliver a comprehensive solution focused on leadership growth, mental performance, wellness education, and life readiness. EMU is making a deliberate investment in proven expertise, helping prepare student-athletes to navigate the increasing demands of today’s collegiate athletics landscape and beyond with confidence, resilience, and purpose.

“College athletics is evolving rapidly, and institutions are looking for scalable solutions that support the whole student-athlete, not just performance in competition. We are proud to partner with Eastern Michigan University in their effort to be innovative and invest in preparing their student-athletes for success during their collegiate careers and beyond,” said Ashlee Lawson, IMG Academy’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Corporate Relations.

Through the partnership, EMU will gain access to industry-leading and measurable development tools designed to track growth and impact for student-athletes, coaches, and staff. The platform is designed to provide scalable, measurable resources that enhance performance, and support long-term student-athlete success in and out of sport.

“In today’s rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape, student-athlete support must be intentional, consistent, and adaptable,” said Elizabeth Conard, the Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Support at EMU. “This partnership with Elevate by IMG Academy allows us to strengthen and unify how we develop and support our student-athletes across their journey. By aligning with a proven framework for leadership, well-being, and performance, we are better positioned to meet the changing needs of our student-athletes and help them thrive both within and beyond competition.”

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.