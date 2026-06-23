Dunnville, Ontario, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watertite Roofing, a Southern Ontario commercial flat roofing company with over 50 years of industry experience, has published a research study evaluating commercial roofing contractors operating across Ontario. The study applies a standardized six-point evaluation framework to assess which contractors meet the performance and compliance standards required by commercial property owners, facility managers, and industrial operators in 2026. The full research is available on the company's website.

Roof installation work being done by Watertite

A Sector Under Growing Pressure

Ontario's commercial roofing industry is navigating a period of significant change. Rising material and labour costs, stricter Ontario Building Code enforcement, and escalating weather-related risks — including heavy snow loads, prolonged freeze-thaw cycles, and UV degradation — are placing new demands on flat and low-slope roofing systems. At the same time, many commercial property owners report difficulty evaluating contractors beyond price alone, a pattern the study identifies as a primary driver of premature system failures and unplanned repair costs.

"Commercial roofing involves far more complexity than most property owners realize," said Zak Keyes, Owner of Watertite Roofing. "Membrane selection, drainage engineering, insulation layering, and code compliance all directly affect long-term performance and warranty validity. The goal of this study was to give Ontario's commercial property market a clearer, more structured framework for making that evaluation."

How Contractors Were Evaluated

The study scores contractors across six criteria, each weighted to reflect what the research identifies as the primary drivers of commercial roofing performance and risk management in Ontario:

Commercial and Flat Roofing Specialization — Preference for contractors focused on commercial and industrial systems over residential-only work Years in Business — Operational longevity as an indicator of market reliability Emergency Response Capability — Availability of 24/7 leak response and rapid on-site dispatch Warranty Strength — Manufacturer-backed membrane warranties and extended workmanship guarantees Geographic Coverage — Active service reach across Southern Ontario's major commercial markets Reputation and Reviews — Verified Google ratings and project volume

Study Findings

Based on the applied methodology, Watertite Roofing ranked first among the evaluated contractors. The company's standing reflects its 50-plus years of commercial roofing operations, certified installer status for Duro-Last and Goliath PVC membrane systems, more than 3,000 completed commercial projects, and a 4.9-plus Google rating across Southern Ontario.

The research also identifies systemic challenges affecting the broader Ontario commercial roofing market. Improperly welded membrane seams, insufficient vapor barriers, and poor drainage design are cited as the most frequent causes of premature flat roof failure. Rooftop equipment loads and HVAC servicing foot traffic are noted as additional stress factors frequently overlooked during the initial specification phase.

On compliance, the study highlights that manufacturer warranties — ranging from 10 to 25 years for PVC, TPO, and EPDM systems — are only valid when installations are carried out by certified contractors, making certification status a critical and frequently underweighted factor in commercial procurement decisions.

The research further documents a recurring pattern of avoidable failures tied to three procurement mistakes: engaging residential-only roofing crews for flat-roof commercial projects, selecting bids on price without assessing long-term system value, and skipping routine maintenance inspections that would otherwise catch early-stage membrane deterioration.

The full study, including the complete evaluation methodology and contractor assessments, is available at: watertiteroofing.ca/blog/2026/05/22/top-10-roofing-companies-toronto-gta-2026

Roof installation

About Watertite Roofing

Watertite Roofing, established in 1976, specializes in providing comprehensive roofing services for a diverse range of buildings and facilities. Leveraging our extensive construction experience, we offer expertise in various phases of roof reconstruction. Our capabilities encompass carpentry details, skylights, sheet metal fabrication, roof drainage, heavy equipment operations and craning, enabling seamless on-site progress and minimizing cross-trade delays. This ensures timely control and continuity throughout every flat roofing or metal retrofit project. Watertite specializes in flat roofing for commercial and industrial properties, offering services such as roof replacement, repairs, low-slope steel roofing solutions and metal retrofit installations, as well as servicing new construction throughout Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara, and The Golden Horseshoe Area. Safety is paramount in our operations, with up-to-date WSIB certificates, company insurance policies, and all roofing crew holding Working From Heights Certifications.

Press Inquiries

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info [at] watertiteroofing.ca

https://watertiteroofing.ca/

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