Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CINCINNATI, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its Second Quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after the market closes. PECO’s earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcast, on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4551083

Webcast: Second Quarter 2026 Webcast Link

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website.

Connect with PECO

For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

Follow PECO on:

X at https://x.com/PhillipsEdison

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and

Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2026, PECO managed 326 shopping centers, including 299 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.7 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com