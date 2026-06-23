Kayan to Bring 8.68 Million Hectares of Conservation Rights On-Chain in Landmark Natural Capital Tokenization

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kayan Project, operator of one of the world's largest contiguous conservation concessions, today confirmed that it is moving forward with the direct tokenization of 8.68 million hectares of rainforest, peatland, and mangrove ecosystems across North and East Kalimantan, Indonesia. The project is targeting an August 2026 listing on a new institutional-grade exchange purpose-built for tokenized natural capital and real-world assets.

The Kayan Conservation Concession is held under a 60-year operating agreement and has received a preliminary valuation from Ascent Partners. Until now, natural capital assets of this scale have been accessible only to a narrow class of sovereign and corporate buyers. The Kayan tokenization is designed to change that — bringing direct, verifiable, fractional exposure within reach of qualified investors globally.

"The economic value of large-scale conservation has always existed. What's been missing is the rails to bring it to global capital markets transparently, verifiably, and at institutional standards," said Dr. Eddy Limantoro, Co Chairman and Founder of Kayan. "What we're building solves that — and it will be ready in August 2026."

What Is Being Tokenized

The Kayan Project will issue the Kayan Token ($KYN) — the native token of the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol — alongside a growing suite of independently verified commodity tokens representing the concession's environmental outputs. Initial commodity classes include:

Certified carbon credits representing the concession's huge potential for long-duration carbon output

representing the concession's huge potential for long-duration carbon output Biodiversity credits from one of the most ecologically significant tropical forest systems on Earth

from one of the most ecologically significant tropical forest systems on Earth Blue carbon credits from the concession's extensive mangrove ecosystems

from the concession's extensive mangrove ecosystems Additional natural capital outputs to follow as they are verified and listed

Each commodity token is independently verified and produced through the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol's verification framework, with real-time monitoring across the concession.

A New Class of Exchange

The exchange on which $KYN and Kayan's commodity tokens will list has been engineered specifically for the demands of natural capital and real-world asset markets. Among its features:

Institutional-grade matching infrastructure with deterministic sub-millisecond order sequencing and globally distributed architecture

with deterministic sub-millisecond order sequencing and globally distributed architecture Native settlement layer purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets

purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets Real-time asset verification through a decentralized validator network performing continuous monitoring of underlying real-world assets

through a decentralized validator network performing continuous monitoring of underlying real-world assets Regulatory rigor designed to meet the standards of qualified institutional and accredited investors globally

Further details about the exchange — including its name, infrastructure partners, and broader launch slate — will be disclosed in the lead-up to the August listing.

First-of-its-Kind "AIoT of Forest" Monitoring

Based on networks deployed by Veea Inc. (“Veea’) (NASDAQ: VEEA), in Indonesia since 2023, in a move to enhance real-time digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) for asset verification, Kayan has appointed Veea to deploy its "AIoT of Forest" solution across the concession. This technology partnership will leverage edge computing with Edge AI, satellite and terrestrial communications, including wide-area mesh networking and AIoT VeeaVision with agentic AI to better monetize tokenized RWAs. This solution provides for continuous, granular monitoring of biodiversity indicators, carbon stock, and environmental conditions providing for a live Digital Twin of the areas covered by VeeaONE’s distributed networks, further strengthening the transparency and integrity of the project's underlying natural capital assets.

Timeline & Investor Access

The Kayan Project is currently in its private placement phase, with capital being raised through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) offered exclusively to qualified non-U.S. accredited and institutional investors under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering is being conducted through Kayan Holdings Ltd., a Private Securities Token Offering (STO) issuer, with full KYC/AML verification and Reg S transfer restrictions.

Following the close of the private placement, $KYN will be generated and delivered to SAFT participants. The Token Generation Event and exchange listing are targeted for August 2026.

Qualified investors interested in learning more may contact Mr. Azmi Faez at Email: azmifaez@kayanforest.com.

About the Kayan Project

The Kayan Project operates the world's largest contiguous tokenized conservation concession — 8.68 million hectares of rainforest, peatland, and mangrove ecosystems in North and East Kalimantan, Indonesia, held under a 60-year operating agreement. Through the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol and the $KYN commodity-protocol token, the project will bring verifiable environmental commodity outputs — carbon credits, biodiversity credits, and beyond — to qualified global investors. Learn more at www.kayanforest.com.

Media Contact

Azmi Faez.

Email: azmifaez@kayanforest.com.

Tel.: +60 11 2002 5757

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development of the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol, the KYN commodity-protocol token, and the targeted August 2026 exchange listing. Actual results, timing, and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and the project's roadmap is subject to regulatory, operational, and market conditions. The Kayan Token (KYN) is being offered exclusively to qualified non-U.S. accredited and institutional investors under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful, and is not directed at U.S. persons. The Ascent Partners valuation is preliminary, indicative, and subject to substantial uncertainty; actual outcomes may differ materially. Prospective investors should review the Private Placement Memorandum in full and consult with qualified legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision.