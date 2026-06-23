Victory Marine Holdings' Subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings Activates Distribution Across Six U.S. Markets

Company-owned DSD operations currently support active distribution of GUTSI™, and a growing portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, snack, and consumer packaged goods brands, including AriZona®, Crystal Geyser®, EIRA®, RedCon1®, Jolt®, Total War®, Golden Batch®, and Archer® products





LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. ("DGBH"), today announced the activation of GUTSI™ distribution across six major U.S. markets and continued expansion of its distribution-led growth platform.

The expansion reflects the evolution of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings from product development into active commercial execution, supported by company-owned Direct Store Distribution ("DSD") operations, national distribution relationships, proprietary GUTSI™ products, and a growing portfolio of distributed nationally recognized consumer brands.

The announcement follows the Company's recent AriZona® beverage distribution partnership and demonstrates the continued execution of the distribution-led strategy first outlined following the acquisition of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings and the subsequent launch of the GUTSI™ multi-category functional beverage platform.

Active Multi-Brand Distribution Platform

In addition to the continued rollout of GUTSI™, the Company's California and Arizona company-owned DSD operations support the active distribution of a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, and consumer packaged goods brands.

The Company's active DSD portfolio currently includes nationally recognized brands spanning functional beverages, hydration, energy, performance nutrition, snacks, and consumer packaged goods categories:

GUTSI™ Functional Beverage and Wellness Platform

AriZona Beverages

Crystal Geyser Water

EIRA Premium Norwegian Water

RedCon1 Energy

Jolt Energy

Total War RTD Performance Beverages

Golden Batch Peelable Gummies

Archer Meat Snacks and Beef Jerky Products



Management believes the breadth of its active distribution portfolio across beverage, hydration, energy, snack, and consumer packaged goods categories strengthens retailer relationships, increases route density, improves operating efficiency, and enhances the long-term value of the Company's distribution platform.

National Market Expansion

DGBH has completed initial shipments and established active distribution operations across six strategic U.S. markets.

New York Metropolitan Area

Two truckloads of GUTSI™ Prebiotic Soda representing all six core flavors have been delivered to distribution partners Gotham Distribution and Preferred Distribution. Products are now actively being introduced throughout the New York metropolitan area, with initial efforts focused on leading independent retail accounts across New York City.

The Company views the New York market as one of the most strategically significant functional beverage opportunities in the United States and expects the region to play a meaningful role in the continued expansion of the GUTSI™ platform.

Mid-Atlantic Region Including Giant Food Stores

DGBH has established a distribution relationship with Lead Off Distribution for the Mid-Atlantic region, encompassing approximately 192 authorized Giant Food Stores locations.

Both GUTSI™ Prebiotic Soda and GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration products have been authorized for distribution throughout the Giant Food Stores network and are expected to support continued expansion throughout the Mid-Atlantic market.

Initial shipments are expected to include all six GUTSI™ Prebiotic Soda SKUs together with three GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration 1-Liter PET SKUs.

Parts of the Midwest

DGBH has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Mahaska Distributing, one of the largest DSD distributors in the Midwest headquartered in Iowa.

Initial shipments of GUTSI™ Prebiotic Soda and GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration products are expected to commence in the coming weeks, establishing the Company's presence throughout key Midwestern markets.

Florida

The Company has established a distribution relationship with Culture Wellness Distribution for the Florida market, with initial shipments scheduled to commence this week into independent natural, wellness, and specialty retail channels.

Management believes Florida represents one of the largest and fastest-growing health and wellness consumer markets in the United States and a natural fit for the GUTSI™ functional beverage platform.

California – Company-Owned DSD Operations

Groux Distribution Group operates a 15,000-square-foot company-owned Direct Store Distribution facility in Paramount, California serving Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange Counties.

The facility supports distribution of the GUTSI™ functional beverage platform alongside a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, snack, and consumer packaged goods brands.

GDG-LA is targeting placement across 2,500 to 3,000 retail locations by year-end 2026 and recently received Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Importer licensing approvals to support future expansion initiatives.

Arizona – Company-Owned DSD Operations

Groux Distribution Group operates a 5,000-square-foot company-owned Direct Store Distribution facility in Tempe, Arizona serving the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and surrounding markets.

The facility supports distribution of the GUTSI™ functional beverage platform alongside a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, snack, and consumer packaged goods brands.

GDG-AZ is targeting placement across 2,500 to 3,000 retail locations by year-end 2026 and has submitted applications for Beer, Wine, and Spirits licensing to support future expansion initiatives.

Production Expansion Supports National Growth

To support continued market expansion, expanding retailer authorizations, and increasing consumer demand, DGBH has scheduled multiple production runs across its GUTSI™ product portfolio throughout the third quarter of 2026.

GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration – First Commercial Production Run Commencing

This week, DGBH is commencing the first commercial production run of GUTSI™ Functional Mineral Hydration products in 500ml and 1-Liter PET formats.

Initial production is expected to support distribution commitments across multiple markets, including authorized Giant Food Stores retail locations and expanding national distribution opportunities.

Due to existing distribution commitments and anticipated demand, a second commercial PET production run has already been scheduled for late July 2026.

GUTSI™ Prebiotic Soda – Additional Production Scheduled

The Company's next production run of GUTSI™ Prebiotic Soda is scheduled for the week of July 13, 2026 and will support continued expansion into existing and new distribution markets nationwide.

GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops – Second Production Run Scheduled

Following the successful introduction of the Company's GUTSI™ Fulvic & Humic Mineral Drops platform, the next production run is currently scheduled for late July and early August 2026 to support continued market expansion and growing demand.

GUTSI™ Functional Gummy Platform – Initial Commercial Production Planned

Initial commercial production of the Company's GUTSI™ functional gummy platform is currently planned for August and September 2026 in response to growing consumer demand and increasing interest from national and regional retail partners within the functional supplement category.

The initial launch is expected to include three product SKUs targeting wellness, functional supplement, and consumer packaged goods channels:

GUTSI™ Prebiotic Gummies

GUTSI™ Fiber Gummies

GUTSI™ Trinity Gummies (Prebiotic + Probiotic + Postbiotic)



Management believes the addition of functional gummy supplements further expands the Company's multi-category wellness platform and creates additional opportunities across retail, wellness, and consumer packaged goods channels.

Management believes these production initiatives position the Company to support expanding retailer authorizations, growing consumer demand, increasing distribution opportunities, and continued geographic expansion throughout the remainder of 2026.

CEO Commentary

"Our objective has always been larger than a single product," said Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. and Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

"What we have built is a distribution platform. While other emerging beverage brands are waiting for distributor relationships to develop, we own our routes, we own our warehouse infrastructure, and we control our in-store execution in every market where we own our own DSD operations.

Today's announcement reflects what that model looks like in practice: GUTSI™ products flowing across six markets, multiple product categories entering commercial production, and a retail pipeline that continues to grow. We are not building this company on promises. We are building it on execution."

Strategic Platform Summary

Management believes the Company's platform is differentiated by the combination of proprietary products, company-owned distribution infrastructure, and expanding national market access.

Proprietary GUTSI™ functional beverage products

Company-owned DSD operations in California and Arizona

National distribution relationships supporting expansion across New York, Mid-Atlantic, parts of the Midwest, and Florida

Established retailer authorizations and expanding retail placements

Active distribution of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, snack, and consumer packaged goods brands alongside proprietary products

Experienced operating leadership with more than four decades of beverage industry execution

The Company believes this vertically integrated, distribution-led model creates opportunities for accelerated revenue growth, increased route density, improved operating leverage, and long-term enterprise value creation.

About Groux Distribution Group

Groux Distribution Group (“GDG”) is the operating distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. GDG operates company-owned Direct Store Distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California (15,000 sq ft) and Tempe, Arizona (5,000 sq ft), serving retailers across Southern California and the greater Phoenix metro area. GDG distributes the GUTSI™ functional beverage platform alongside a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, and consumer packaged goods brands. GDG-LA recently received Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Importer licensing approvals and expects to begin alcohol distribution activities during the third quarter of 2026. GDG-AZ has submitted applications for Beer, Wine, and Spirits licensing to support future expansion initiatives. For more information, visit www.dgbh.us.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (“DGBH”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) and the operating parent of the GUTSI™ functional beverage brand and Groux Distribution Group. DGBH is building a vertically integrated beverage platform combining proprietary functional beverage products, company-owned DSD infrastructure, and national distribution relationships. GUTSI™ products are formulated with a proprietary fulvic and humic mineral complex backed by issued and pending patents. DGBH has been featured in BevNET and Beverage Insider. For more information, visit www.getgutsi.co.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) is a publicly traded holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value through the development of proprietary consumer brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, and expanding national market access. For investor information, contact ir@dgbh.us.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@dgbh.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned production runs and schedules, anticipated distribution expansion, national distribution relationships, retailer authorizations, future shipments, market growth expectations, anticipated licensing approvals, and the Company’s ability to execute its distribution-led national growth strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to production delays, distributor performance, retailer acceptance, regulatory approvals, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bb4882b-0fd4-4c30-8e3b-759ebae32304