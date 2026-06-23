Risk Assets Rise Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations; QuantRate Announces Free AI Quant Trading Bot

London, United KIngdom , June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As expectations grow that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may pivot toward monetary easing in the coming months, global financial markets are experiencing a renewed wave of risk appetite. According to the latest CME FedWatch Tool pricing, the probability of rate cuts in the second half of 2026 has climbed to elevated levels, driving a synchronized rally across U.S. equities, cryptocurrencies, and other high-beta assets.





Against this macro backdrop, financial technology company QuantRate today announced the launch of its Free AI Quant Trading Bot (QuantRate AI Bot), designed to provide global investors with institutional-grade algorithmic trading capabilities and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven investing.





Fed Policy Shift Signals: Liquidity Expectations Drive Market Repricing

Market pricing data indicates that investors are increasingly positioning for a potential Fed policy shift toward easing.

Key macro indicators include:

Rising probability of rate cuts reflected in interest rate futures

Continued flattening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

Narrowing spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields

Cooling trend in core inflation and gradual labor market normalization

Recent economic data has reinforced expectations that the “higher-for-longer” interest rate regime may be nearing its peak.

As a result, major equity indices such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have extended their upward momentum, while Bitcoin and other digital assets have also strengthened on improving liquidity expectations.





Risk Assets Across Markets Reprice Higher as Liquidity Narrative Strengthens

Global capital markets are entering a broad risk-repricing phase driven by shifting monetary policy expectations.

Recent performance highlights include:

S&P 500 Index : up more than 4.8% quarter-to-date

: up more than 4.8% quarter-to-date NASDAQ Composite : gains of approximately 6.2%, led by technology stocks

: gains of approximately 6.2%, led by technology stocks Bitcoin (BTC) : reclaiming key technical ranges amid renewed liquidity optimism

: reclaiming key technical ranges amid renewed liquidity optimism Strong capital inflows into AI-related equities and emerging market assets

Analysts note that declining interest rate expectations typically reduce discount rates, boosting valuations in growth-oriented sectors such as technology and digital assets.





QuantRate Launches Free AI Quant Trading Bot to Democratize Algorithmic Trading

In response to accelerating market volatility and evolving liquidity conditions, QuantRate has officially launched its next-generation product:

QuantRate AI Quant Trading Bot (Free Edition)

The platform is built on a multi-layered AI trading architecture combining:

Multi-factor quantitative models

Reinforcement learning-based execution systems

Real-time market sentiment intelligence

Cross-asset allocation engines covering equities, FX, and cryptocurrencies

The system enables automated strategy execution across multiple financial markets with real-time adaptive decision-making.

QuantRate stated that the free release is intended to:

Lower the entry barrier to algorithmic trading for retail investors

Provide access to institutional-grade AI trading infrastructure

Improve execution efficiency in high-volatility market conditions

Accelerate global adoption of AI-powered financial tools

A company spokesperson commented:

“We are currently at a macro turning point where liquidity expectations are reshaping asset pricing dynamics. AI-driven trading systems are becoming a foundational layer of modern portfolio management.”





Structural Growth in AI Trading Demand as Financial Markets Enter a New Cycle

According to recent industry research, the global algorithmic trading market is projected to exceed $380 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate above 12%.

Key growth drivers include:

Increasing macroeconomic uncertainty surrounding Fed policy cycles

Rising volatility across global asset classes

Accelerated adoption of automated trading tools among retail investors

Rapid advancement of AI models in financial forecasting and execution

Within this environment, AI quant trading platforms are evolving from optional tools into core financial infrastructure.





Outlook: Potential Rate Cut Cycle May Accelerate AI Trading Adoption

Market participants widely believe that a confirmed Fed easing cycle could significantly improve global liquidity conditions, supporting a broader re-rating of risk assets.

In this scenario, AI-driven trading systems are expected to gain further advantages due to:

Faster real-time data processing capabilities

Immediate macro signal interpretation

Dynamic multi-asset portfolio rebalancing

Reduced behavioral and emotional bias in trading decisions

QuantRate also indicated plans to expand its ecosystem, including a strategy marketplace, automated portfolio allocation tools, and institutional-grade API infrastructure.





About QuantRate

QuantRate is a financial technology company specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading systems and data-driven investment infrastructure. The company aims to provide intelligent trading tools and automated strategy solutions to investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

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