CSG appoints David Jacobs as President CSG Defense North America

Senior defense industry executive David Jacobs has been appointed as President CSG Defense North America and will lead the new Washington, D.C. office, expanding US defense industrial base, creating high-quality American jobs, and building additional manufacturing capacity to serve United States defense customers.

CSG Group today announced that it plans to establish a presence in Washington, D.C. to deepen and broaden relationships across the defense ecosystem. Longtime defense industry executive David Jacobs will lead the new D.C. office and report directly to Michal Strnad, majority owner and Chairman of CSG Group, and will be working closely with the leadership of CSG’s defense divisions in Prague and the US subsidiaries across the US, including MSM North America and CSE USA.

In this role, Jacobs, in partnership with the divisions, will set the long-term strategic direction for CSG’s defense activities in North America, lead North American M&A activity, and build senior-level relationships across the US defense industry, government, and the investment community. He will serve as CSG’s senior US representative based in Washington, D.C.

Jacobs’ appointment comes as CSG’s growth in the United States defense market is accelerating. The U.S. Army last year announced a contract award to MSM Group North America, a CSG company, for one of its largest organic industrial base modernization projects: to design, construct and commission a modern, efficient 155mm Artillery Load, Assembly & Pack facility at the sprawling Iowa Army Ammunition Plant site.

“The appointment of David Jacobs marks an important step in CSG Group’s continued commitment to building a long-term presence in the United States defense industrial base,” said Michal Strnad, majority owner and Chairman of CSG Group. “His deep experience across defense strategy, M&A, and investment banking, combined with his relationships across industry and the investment community, positions him well to accelerate our growth in North America.”

Jacobs has spent over 15 years in the defense industry at Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, most recently serving as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and M&A at Northrop Grumman, where he advised the CEO and Board on portfolio and enterprise strategy. Earlier in his career, Jacobs spent a decade at Merrill Lynch investment banking in London and Chicago, advising Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Over his career, he has closed more than 60 transactions totaling over $200 billion in M&A value. He holds a BA and MA from Cambridge University.

“I am honored to join CSG Group at this moment in its growth,” said David Jacobs. “CSG has built a compelling portfolio of defense businesses and has demonstrated a genuine commitment to the US market. I look forward to working with the Chairman and our US subsidiary leadership to expand that presence — through disciplined M&A, strong industry partnerships, technology transfer, and direct investment into the US to strengthen and broaden the industrial base.”

Attachment