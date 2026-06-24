ASUS Partners with Microsoft Excel World Championships to Power the Global Excel Landmark Battle Competition

Fremont, CA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS and the Microsoft Excel World Championships (MEWC) today announced the Landmark Battle, a special Excel Esports event that combines high-pressure spreadsheet competition with challenges inspired by notable global landmarks. The livestream will take place Friday, July 10, 12:00pm EST on the Excel Esports YouTube channel and will showcase how ASUS ExpertBook Ultra laptops and ASUS ZenScreen OLED portable monitors enable flexible, high-performance workflows in demanding real-world environment that empowers professionals to stay productive anytime, anywhere.

ASUS Partners with Microsoft Excel World Championships

“Excel Esports is a perfect example of how today's professionals are redefining what performance looks like," said Shawn Chang, General Manager of ASUS North America. "What started as an everyday workplace skill has become a global competitive phenomenon, and we're proud to equip these athletes with the hardware they need to compete at the highest level, wherever in the world that takes them.”

“Our players push Excel to its absolute limits, demanding the same level of speed, precision, and reliability from their hardware as top-tier athletes do from their gear,” says Andrew Grigolyunovich, Founder of the Financial Modeling World Cup and the Microsoft Excel World Championship. “The Landmark Battle takes that vision one step further. With ASUS equipping our players with the hardware to compete from anywhere in the world, we are proving that this sport truly has no limits, geographical or otherwise.”

A global Excel Esports showdown inspired by iconic landmarks

Unlike traditional tournaments, this Landmark Battle event takes Excel Esports outdoors at iconic sights including the Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, Big Ben and the Sydney Opera House. Four elite competitors will be challenged to solve complex data problems in unpredictable weather circumstances.

To conquer the elements, competitors will rely on the ultimate mobile setup from ASUS, the world's No.1 OLED brand. They will play on the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, the premium thin and light laptop that has redefined business mobility with its ultralight 2.18lb design, up to 26 hours of battery life, and powerful AI-ready performance. Equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, an anti-glare 14-inch 3K tandem OLED display with 1400-nits HDR brightness, a responsive haptic touchpad, and an advanced coated keyboard, ExpertBook Ultra enables seamless multitasking and exceptional productivity anywhere, with premium comfort.

To provide even more screen space for the event, each ExpertBook Ultra will be paired with ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ16FC, a lightweight 16-inch portable monitor that maximizes multitasking with a productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio. A single USB-C is all that’s needed to extend or duplicate the laptop screen. USB-C handles both power and video signal transmission, so it’s simply a matter of plug-and-play when it’s time to increase work efficiency. With the power pass-through feature, the ZenScreen OLED MQ16FC can be powered by the laptop, or deliver power to the laptop for added power redundancy during a critical event.

With ultra-portable designs and anti-glare technology, this powerhouse combination proves that ASUS hardware delivers peak performance far beyond the conventional office.

The competitors

Led by Excel Esports legends Andrew Ngai and Diarmuid Early, the Landmark Battle event brings together top spreadsheet champions, rising challengers, and strategic dark horses in one of the most unpredictable Excel competitions to date.

Andrew Ngai (Australia), The Precision Challenger: A three-time world champion, Andrew is renowned for structured analytical thinking and exceptional spreadsheet precision and is one of the most recognizable names in Excel Esports. His disciplined approach makes him a formidable contender.

Diarmuid Early (Ireland), The Speed Specialist: Known for lightning-fast execution and aggressive spreadsheet strategies, Diarmuid enters the Landmark Battle event as the reigning Microsoft Excel World Champion and freshly crowned the European Open champion. He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous high-pressure competitors in Excel Esports.

Nicolas Micot (France), The Adaptive Strategist: Nicolas has been one of the most consistent players in Excel Esports and is earning recognition for strong recent online performances. Given the unpredictable outdoor setting of the Landmark Battle event, his adaptability could become his biggest advantage.

Jaq Kennedy (United Kingdom), The Calm-Under-Pressure Competitor: Jaq is known for composure and consistency during intense Excel Esports matchups. In a format where changing environments, rapid decisions, and strategic pivots determine victory, Jaq’s resilience may prove decisive.

Redefining productivity through competition

The ASUS and MEWC partnership highlight how modern professional skills can be unleashed on-the-go through this ultimate pro setup. Don't miss the outdoor action! Catch the Landmark Battle livestream on July 10, 12:00pm EST on the Excel Esports YouTube channel for exclusive product giveaways and limited-time promotional offers.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406CAA-XSP76T), featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Series 3 processor, priced at $3599.99, is available for purchase online at the ASUS Store. Additional configurations of the ExpertBook Ultra with the Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor will be available in Q3, 2026. For more information, please visit https://us.asus.click/ExpertBookUltra or contact your local ASUS representative.

The ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ16FC, featuring a 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA OLED panel with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and Power Pass-Through, priced at $279.00, is available for purchase online at the ASUS Store. For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/displays-desktops/monitors/zenscreen/zenscreen-oled-mq16fc/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

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About Excel Esports and MEWC

The Microsoft Excel World Championship (MEWC) is the world's premier competitive Excel Esports tournament - turning a common office tool into a global sport. Participants solve unique, logic-based challenges using only Microsoft Excel. Now in its third consecutive year at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, the MEWC Finals are broadcast on ESPN, reaching an audience of millions. Excel Esports reaches beyond the MEWC stage, running local competitions in 20 different countries with plans to expand. The goal is to make Excel Esports accessible and celebrated worldwide.

[M(1]Included single USB-C talking point and power pass through.

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