FLEXJET RETURNS AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR LAVER CUP LONDON 2026

Cleveland, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet will return as the Official Private Aviation Sponsor for this year’s Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 25-27, 2026.

A global pioneer in luxury private aviation since 1995, Flexjet returns for a second year joining a roster of prestigious category-leading Laver Cup sponsors. Flexjet offers premier fractional ownership and leasing supported by a world-class, integrated maintenance infrastructure and industry-leading safety certifications. Their diverse global fleet — including 340 ultra-modern jets and Sikorsky helicopters — features the exclusive Red Label service, which provides dedicated flight crews and bespoke cabin interiors for a highly personalized travel experience.

“With the luxury of time comes the ability to experience more, and the Laver Cup aligns perfectly with the passions of so many Flexjet Owners,” said Lauren Florian, Flexjet Chief Marketing Officer. “Already, Flexjet Owners from North America, Europe and the Middle East are marking this year’s tournament as must-attend within our annual experience lineup.”

“We are delighted to welcome Flexjet back as a sponsor for Laver Cup 2026,” said Steve Zacks, Laver Cup CEO. “Our organizations share a dedication to delivering unrivaled experiences to our customers. We are excited to extend this relationship and continue showcasing Flexjet’s world-class private aviation services to our global fan base.”

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup features a unique team format that pits six of the top players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. The high-stakes competition is played on a dramatic black court over three days and rotates host cities between Europe and the rest of the World each year.

The 2026 edition marks the Laver Cup’s return to London and The O2, the venue for one of the most iconic moments in tennis history, when Roger Federer played the final match of his career alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal and fellow “Big Four” members Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in 2022. With Team World having claimed three of the last four Laver Cup titles, the rivalry between Europe and the World will reignite in front of a passionate London crowd.

Team Europe will be led by Captain Yannick Noah, with World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, world No. 10 Flavio Cobolli and world No.16 Jakub Mensik already confirmed. Captain Andre Agassi will lead Team World, with World No. 5 Ben Shelton, World No. 6 Alex de Minaur, World No. 9 Taylor Fritz and World No.11 Alexander Bublik also set to compete. With six of the world’s top 10 players already committed to Laver Cup London 2026, further player announcements will be made in the coming months.

Tickets are on sale via AXS, the official ticketing partner of The O2. For more information visit lavercup.com. Fans are encouraged to register as a 'Laver Cup Insider' at lavercup.com for player announcements and event updates.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 3 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the maintenance of the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. The global fleet includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450, G650 and G700. Flexjet’s helicopter division, which serves the northeastern United States, Florida and the United Kingdom, offers leases, helicopter cards and interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US. For more details, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

About The Laver Cup

The Laver Cup is a joint initiative between TEAM8, Tennis Australia, the USTA and Jorge Paulo Lemann and is an official part of the ATP Tour calendar, with results recorded on official player records.



The Laver Cup is supported by Founding Partner Rolex and Global Partners UBS, Mercedes-Benz and Alipay+.

For further media information please contact:

Emily Wright, emily.wright@lavercup.com or media@lavercup.com

Susan Ruiz Patton, Flexjet Senior Director of External Communications, Susan.Ruiz.Patton@flexjet.com, +1 216-333-9526

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