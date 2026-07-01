FORMULA 1® AND FLEXJET ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

London, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet and Formula 1® today announce a multi-year partnership, bringing together two leading global brands at the pinnacle of luxury private aviation and motor racing, and naming Flexjet as the Official Private Aviation Supplier of Formula 1®.

Defined by a commitment to performance, precision and extraordinary experiences, the exclusive partnership officially launches ahead of this weekend’s FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2026 at Silverstone, where luxury private aviation leader Flexjet - which operates a global fleet of over 340 ultramodern private jets including one of the world’s largest and most refined collection of large cabin aircraft - will elevate the private aviation experience within the sport.

Continuing across the global F1® calendar, the collaboration will showcase Flexjet’s effortless and efficient international connectivity via fleet access for VIPs, executives and teams. In addition to Flexjet’s inclusive sustainability programme, flights will be operated using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

“This is a natural alignment of two worlds in which both luxury aircraft and fast cars require absolute precision and flawless coordination to achieve success,” said Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet. “As we look to the future alongside our partners at LVMH, cementing our longstanding ties with the world of motor racing allows us to deliver unparalleled, ultra-luxury experiences, both on the ground and in the air.”

Through the global partnership, Flexjet will leverage Formula 1®’s prodigious worldwide reach and elite audience appeal. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft Owners will also enjoy exceptional hospitality and behind-the-scenes experiences at selected global Grand Prix™ race events – as part of the Flexjet Red Label® programme providing curated experiences inside and outside of the cabin.

Flexjet and Formula 1® will furthermore collaborate on a digital content series which celebrates their powerful synergies and shared vision.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1® said: “As a global championship we are constantly on the move, engaging with our fans, partners, promoters, and stakeholders all around the world, 365 days a year. Having partners that support us on our mission to deliver the best sport, and an unforgettable show is vital to our ongoing success, so I am delighted to welcome Flexjet as a new Official Supplier. We share a deep passion and commitment to precision and innovation, and a dedication to providing exceptional experiences.”

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About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognised as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honoured with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 3 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the maintenance of the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. The global fleet includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450, G500, G650 and G700. Flexjet’s helicopter division, which serves the northeastern United States, Florida and the United Kingdom, offers leases, helicopter cards and interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US. For more details, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Susan Ruiz Patton

Flexjet Senior Director of External Communications

216-333-9526 (mobile)

Susan.Ruiz.Patton@flexjet.com

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