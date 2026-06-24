GSI Disability Insurance Window Opens to First Medical Resident Class Without Grad PLUS Loan Protection

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, 2026, the federal Grad PLUS Loan program, the credit-based borrowing source graduate and professional students have used for over two decades to cover tuition and living expenses beyond standard federal loan limits, ends for new medical-student borrowers. The same day, the institutional Guaranteed Standard Issue (GSI) disability insurance enrollment window opens for the 2026 incoming medical resident class.

The 41,126 first-year residents identified by the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) enter training with less federal-loan protection than any cohort in recent memory.

The collision of the two July 1 events has sparked renewed demand for Set for Life Insurance’s GSI program for medical residents at a higher level than seen in nearly a decade.

The 41,126 first-year (PGY-1) positions offered in the 2026 Main Residency Match represent an increase of 1,085 positions over 2025, drawn from a registered applicant pool of 53,373, itself up 875 over the prior year, according to the NRMP 2026 Main Residency Match Advance Data Tables released in March. Of those positions, 38,354 filled in the Main Match itself for a 93.3% fill rate, with the remaining slots processed separately through the Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program.

“Pre-registration demand for GSI disability insurance is running at the highest level we have seen since pre-COVID, and the window hasn’t even opened yet. The combination of the federal-loan change and the GSI enrollment opening on the same day has focused attention on income protection in a way that drives this year’s class to act earlier than the residents who came before them. Application volume will climb further after July 1, and residents who wait may find institutional processing slots filled faster than in past years,” said Jamie K. Fleischner, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, Founder of Set for Life Insurance, an independent disability and life insurance brokerage that has placed Guaranteed Standard Issue (GSI) disability insurance at more than 200 hospitals and training programs nationwide since 1993.

The 2026 incoming cohort is composed of 19,567 US MD Seniors, 7,928 US DO Seniors, 2,949 US-citizen international medical graduates and 6,733 Non-US international medical graduates, per the NRMP applicant-type tables. Each of those subgroups becomes eligible on July 1 for institutional GSI disability insurance where their training hospital sponsors a program, the firm said, and the resident-rate pricing and future increase option attach at the point of initial enrollment rather than at any later upgrade.

The Grad PLUS Loan elimination takes effect July 1 alongside the introduction of the Repayment Assistance Program (RAP) under the latest federal student-loan reform. Coverage of the change by the American Medical Association, Panacea Financial, Credible and SoFi has documented that the 2026 class enters attending years with materially less subsidized debt-management runway than the cohorts immediately ahead of them.

Coverage for residents and fellows under a GSI program issues without medical underwriting up to defined institutional caps, and the policies are portable, traveling with the physician into attending practice. GSI is not a substitute for employer group long-term disability and does not extend to the higher benefit caps available only through fully underwritten individual disability income insurance later in a physician’s career, the firm noted. The July 1 window is the enrollment trigger for the resident-tier income insurance the institution sponsors, not a replacement for the broader coverage stack a physician assembles over time.

Incoming residents whose training programs do not sponsor a GSI program, and residents who want to confirm whether their institution participates, can review the institutional list and request a quote through Set for Life Insurance’s GSI program.

About Set for Life Insurance

Set for Life Insurance is an independent disability and life insurance brokerage that serves high-income professionals nationally.

Founded in 1993 and licensed in all 50 states, the firm has placed guaranteed standard issue (GSI) disability insurance at more than 200 hospitals and training programs nationwide, including the GSI programs at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Set for Life Insurance also structures individual disability income insurance and life insurance coverage for residents, fellows, attending physicians, and surgeons, with policies featuring own-occupation definitions, residual disability riders, future increase options, and cost-of-living adjustments that carry resident-tier income insurance pricing into attending practice.

Set for Life Insurance is led by Jamie K. Fleischner, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, who has been helping residents and fellows secure GSI disability insurance planning for more than three decades, and is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

Set for Life Insurance is on the web at https://setforlifeinsurance.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47392d46-9bc5-414f-8d6c-d7444df67cc1