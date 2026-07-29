NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest in disability insurance for veterinarians has roughly tripled over the past 12 months according to a study by Set for Life Insurance.

The sharp rise appears in search-trend data and in a review of the major AI assistants, which shows veterinarians increasingly taking their disability-insurance questions to AI instead of search engines.

Interest stepped up around mid-year and has hit a 12-month high twice in the past four months. Disability insurance for veterinarians is also one of the highest commercial-value topics in veterinary insurance.





Measured by search-trend data (Semrush). Relative index, indexed to the start of the period; no absolute search counts.

The questions veterinarians ask about it barely register in traditional search data, yet all six AI assistants reviewed answered every one.

“Veterinarians have historically come to disability insurance last, if at all,” said Jamie K. Fleischner, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, president of Set for Life Insurance, who has specialized in disability insurance for veterinarians for 30 years. “The fact that more of them are looking now, and doing it through AI, is the shift worth watching.”

Questions to Ask About Individual Disability Insurance for Veterinarians

The policies veterinarians compare differ in ways that decide whether one pays. These are the questions worth asking before buying:

Q1: Does disability insurance pay if I can no longer work as a veterinarian, even if I could do other work?

A1: This is true own-occupation coverage. It pays because you cannot do veterinary work, not only if you cannot do any work at all.

Q2: Does income protection still pay if I can work but earn less?

A2: This is residual disability. It pays part of the benefit when an injury lowers your veterinary income without stopping you, which is common after a hand injury.

Q3: How many years will disability coverage keep paying?

A3: This is the benefit period. The longest options pay until age 65, 67, or 70.

Q4: How soon does an individual disability insurance policy start paying after I stop working?

A4: This is the waiting period, often about 90 days. A shorter wait costs more.

Q5: Does disability income insurance cover a mental-health disability the same as a physical one?

A5: Often not. Many policies pay a physical disability for decades but stop mental-health payments after two years. Ask whether that limit can be removed.

Q6: Will the monthly benefit from veterinary disability insurance keep up with inflation?

A6: This is a cost-of-living adjustment. It raises the benefit during a long claim so inflation does not erode it.

Q7: Can I raise my coverage later as I earn more?

A7: This is a future increase option. It lets you raise your coverage without taking another medical exam.

Q8: Does disability insurance for veterinarians help pay my veterinary-school loans?

A8: This is a student loan rider. It adds a separate payment toward your student debt while you are disabled.

Q9: If I own my practice, does my coverage pay the practice's bills?

A9: This is business overhead expense coverage. It pays fixed costs such as rent and payroll when you cannot work.

Q10: Can the insurer cancel my disability insurance or raise the price, and does it follow me if I change jobs?

A10: Look for non-cancellable and portable coverage. You own it, the price cannot be raised, and it stays with you if you move or open your own practice.

This information is general and educational. It is not insurance, tax, legal, or financial advice and is not an offer of coverage. Policy features, definitions, availability, and pricing vary by insurer, product, and state, and are subject to underwriting and the terms of the issued policy. Veterinarians should review the actual policy and consult a licensed insurance professional before deciding.

How This Veterinarian Disability Insurance Analysis Was Done

Interest was measured through United States Semrush search-trend data, where search volume serves as a signal of interest, and a clean-session review of six major AI assistants (Google AI Overview, Google AI Mode, Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Copilot) on the questions veterinarians most commonly ask about disability insurance. The buyer's checklist reflects a specimen-level review of the individual own-occupation disability policies available to veterinarians from the leading carriers. Results are reported in relative terms, not absolute counts. The analysis does not name carriers or policies.

About Set for Life Insurance, an Independent Disability Insurance Brokerage

Set for Life Insurance is an independent disability and life insurance brokerage that serves high-income professionals nationally.

Founded in 1993 and licensed in all 50 states, the firm structures individual true own-occupation disability income coverage for veterinarians and veterinary practice owners, with policies featuring own-occupation definitions, residual disability riders, future increase options, and cost-of-living adjustments. Set for Life Insurance also places guaranteed standard issue (GSI) disability insurance for medical residents, fellows, and attending physicians, and structures coverage for surgeons, attorneys, business owners, and corporate executives.

Set for Life Insurance is led by Jamie K. Fleischner, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, who has been helping residents and fellows secure GSI disability insurance planning for more than three decades, and is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

Set for Life Insurance is on the web at https://setforlifeinsurance.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6513f929-98e6-4102-a6b0-9e4de6331aa5