GOKO Showcases M6 Robotic Lawn Mower at spoga+gafa 2026, Built for Slopes, Rough Ground, and Large Yards

Dover, Kent, DE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At spoga+gafa 2026, GOKO is introducing its new M6 AI-powered robotic lawn mower, a next-generation lawn care solution designed for homeowners with larger, more demanding yards. Built to handle slopes, uneven terrain, exposed roots, muddy patches, and complex garden layouts, the GOKO M6 combines 4WD mobility, AI-powered quad vision cameras, RTK + VSLAM navigation, and high-performance cutting power to deliver more reliable autonomous mowing where conventional robotic mowers often struggle.





Many homeowners want the comfort and ease robotic lawn mowers bring to daily yard and lawn care. However, if your lawn is larger than half an acre, has a few slopes, rocky or muddy terrain, or exposed roots, using a standard robotic mower can be challenging. This is because most robot mowers simply aren't built to handle these kinds of outdoor challenges.





GOKO M6 represents a newer approach to lawn care, combining 4WD mobility, multi-camera vision, and advanced navigation to deliver more stable operation on demanding lawns where conventional robotic mowers struggle.

4WD System and Slope Capability

Lawns are rarely perfectly flat, and variations in elevation or slope can affect robotic mower performance. The GOKO M6 AI-powered robotic mower comes with a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) system and slope handling up to 42 degrees (90% incline).

This means it can handle grass cutting on slopes and irregular terrain without slipping or slowing down. Its 180° independent front-wheel steering is designed to help reduce grass wear during turns, offering better lawn protection while mowing. Combined with zone-aware path planning, it can choose suitable mowing directions for different areas, making it especially useful for yards with slopes, narrow sections, or irregular layouts.

Rough Terrain and Obstacle Handling

Beyond slope, yard conditions such as uneven or rocky surfaces, muddy patches, and tree roots can also affect robotic mower performance. In cases like this, homeowners will often have to deal with uneven cutting results when using robotic mowers. GOKO's 4WD robotic lawn mower combines mechanical design and adaptive control to improve results in this regard.

It has an adaptive suspension that helps it glide over 3-inch (7.5cm) obstacles while keeping mower blades steady. In cases where the smart lawn-care robot encounters muddy patches, its intelligent recovery algorithm automatically activates and, together with its large-diameter tires, helps it free itself without your intervention.

AI-Powered Quad Vision Cameras

For homeowners with more complex garden layouts, mobility alone is not enough to guarantee satisfactory lawn care. It is also necessary for robotic lawn mowers to have features such as obstacle detection and precise positioning, since gardens often contain other objects like flowerbeds, furniture, and toys.

The GOKO M6 has an inbuilt AI-powered Quad Vision Camera system that gives it better obstacle recognition and environmental awareness. The camera system can recognize more than 200 objects, including people, pets, and toys, allowing the robot mower to dynamically adjust its pace and cutting path during operation.

The GOKO M6 robot lawn mower is also one of the few robot mowers that have side-vision cameras. Using these cameras, the robot mower can deliver better cutting navigation in narrow or visually complex areas.

RTK + VSLAM Fusion Navigation

The GOKO M6 uses RTK positioning and VSLAM visual navigation to mow with greater accuracy and reliability. RTK helps the mower understand its exact location in real time, so it can map the lawn, plan efficient routes, and follow precise mowing paths.

Users can choose between two RTK positioning options depending on their setup. A local RTK base station can be used to provide high-accuracy positioning on the property. The GOKO M6 also supports Network RTK, which delivers correction data through a network connection and can reduce the need to install a separate base station.

To further improve navigation, the mower works together with VSLAM cameras and sensors. When satellite signals are weak or temporarily blocked by trees, buildings, or other obstacles, VSLAM helps the mower recognize its surroundings and continue navigating more smoothly. This combination allows the GOKO M6 to maintain stable autonomous mowing performance in complex lawn environments.

Cutting Width and Cutting Power

The most basic quality test for a robotic lawn mower is how well it cuts and maintains grass over time. This includes the cutting width and power it offers, as well as its ability to adapt to different grass types and operating conditions.

The GOKO M6 is equipped with 42-cm (16.5-inch) cutting blades, allowing it to cut more grass per pass. This reduces the total mowing time for a lawn maintenance session. Users can choose between engaging mulching blades for lawns with tougher grass and a razor disc that is more suitable for everyday lawn maintenance. The blades are powered by a dual-motor system with up to 250W × 2 cutting power, so they handle thick or overgrown grass well.

This GOKO lawn mower also has an adjustable floating deck that lets you set the cutting height between 25mm and 100mm (1-inch to 4-inches). Once set, the robot mower will maintain this cutting height across your lawn, allowing you to get a uniform, “carpet-like” finish instead of inconsistent trims.

Large-Area Battery Support

The GOKO M6 is equipped with an expandable battery system designed for larger lawn areas. The standard battery version can cover up to 2,000㎡ per charge, while the dual-battery version extends coverage to up to 4,000㎡, which is approximately 1 acre, on a single charge. With its expandable battery setup, the mower can support up to 8,000㎡ of mowing coverage per day, making it more practical for larger properties that require longer runtime and more efficient lawn maintenance.

App Control and Multi-Zone Management

Many modern lawns are no longer single, open spaces. Instead, they may consist of multiple sections with different layouts, usage patterns, and maintenance needs. To ensure all these areas with different needs get adequate care, GOKO M6 offers an app-based control system.

In the app, users can divide their property into as many zones as they want and configure each one with independent specifications. For example, you will be able to specify the cutting height, stripe direction, and cutting schedules you want for each zone. Users can also set up no-go zones and maintain real-time control of the robotic lawn mower directly from the app. This ensures targeted lawn care results with minimal stress and human input.

In addition, the app includes GPS tracking and security features such as geo-fencing, off-ground alerts, and ownership authentication.

Lawn Protection Features

One common issue homeowners with robot mowers often face is that, over time, the device leaves visible tracks or repeated tire-pressure lines. This is especially common in areas of the lawn that are frequently mowed. GOKO M6 uses lateral path shifting to minimize this effect.

This means that during each mowing session, the AI lawn mower will slightly alter its route so that its wheels do not constantly roll over the exact same areas. This will help to distribute the robot’s weight and tire pressure on users’ lawns. Users can also engage the GOKO M6's alternate mowing mode, which directs the robot to vary mowing angles and patterns with each session.

GOKO and The Future of Consumer Robotics

GOKO is the consumer robotics arm of the global Robot++ brand, specializing in high-risk surface robotics. GOKO aims to bring that 10+ years of robotics expertise into everyday life, starting with its debut AI-powered robot mower, the GOKO M6.

Already, the GOKO M6 has received prestigious awards and recognition, such as the French Design Award Gold and the Red Dot Award for its design. In addition, the smart lawn mower has received international attention and media coverage from notable names like USA Today, Tom's Guide, and Notebookcheck.

GOKO is also planning to introduce a new product: the GOKO X5 Lawn Mower. Designed to combine mowing, snow removal, and towing capabilities in a single build, the X5 has already attracted strong attention at the trade show thanks to its bold, powerful design and its unique multi-function concept.