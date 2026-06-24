Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene Awarded OECM Diamond Supplier Status

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is proud to announce that Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene has been awarded Diamond Status, the highest level of recognition within the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) 2025 Supplier Recognition Program.





This award identifies and celebrates supplier partners that deliver outstanding service, innovation, and long-term value to OECM customers. Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s recognition in 2025 marks a significant milestone in a multi-year history of performance achievement within the program. As a trusted OECM supplier partner since 2013, this recognition further reflects Bunzl’s long-standing commitment to delivering consistent value, service excellence, and strong public sector partnerships.

This prestigious honour reflects Bunzl Canada’s exceptional performance across all five evaluation criteria, including customer excellence, business growth, strategic alignment, spend and savings, and compliance. Diamond Status is awarded to suppliers who demonstrate consistent, measurable performance and a strong commitment to delivering value to customers across Ontario’s education, municipal, and broader public sector communities.

“Achieving Diamond Status is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Brock Tully, Senior Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “As school boards navigate budget pressures and operational complexity, our focus remains on helping them operate more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability.”

Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene’s work with educational partners both in Ontario and across Canada has established foundational knowledge and expertise that strengthens OECM’s marketplace. Through its partnership with OECM, Bunzl collaborates with school boards and institutions to design and implement effective cleaning and hygiene programs, provide hands-on training, and support compliance with evolving health and safety requirements.

“We work hard to be an innovative and supportive partner to our educational customers, helping them achieve their sustainability and operational goals through our unique, customized ConfidentClean® approach” said Cameron Morris, Director of Sales, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “We’re very proud to receive this special recognition from OECM.”

By combining national scale with local expertise, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene helps education customers maintain clean, safe, and efficient facilities for students, staff, and visitors. The company’s approach combines strong supplier governance, rigorous compliance practices, and customer-focused service delivery. Through tools such as detailed contract compliance reporting, sustainability tracking, an innovative Carbon Footprint Calculator, and performance monitoring, Bunzl ensures transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement for its customers.

Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Bunzl Canada, says “As a trusted cleaning supply and equipment partner, Bunzl Cleaning and Hygiene has a reputation for going above and beyond to help customers navigate both procurement decisions and larger projects. Examples include dilution system integrations, large scale towel and tissue dispenser changeovers, national equipment line rollouts and sustainability programs.”

Bunzl is grateful to be recognized as a Diamond Status supplier and for its commitment to serving OECM’s 72 school boards, 24 colleges, 20 universities, and over 1,500 broader public sector organizations.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0003a6a3-d0ed-488b-ad59-2530c3bde6bb