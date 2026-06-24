COMMERCE, CA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop today spotlighted its best THCA flower for sale , a lineup of 15 organically grown, lab-tested indoor strains offered under the current federal hemp standard. Every jar ships with a scannable Certificate of Analysis (COA). The company is also flagging the limited window for shoppers before the federal definition of hemp changes on November 12, 2026.

News Context

So is THCA illegal right now? At the federal level, no: hemp is currently defined by delta-9 THC alone, which keeps compliant THCA flower legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Section 781 of the 2025 Continuing Appropriations Act replaces that with a total-THC standard that counts THCA, not just delta-9 THC, and adds a 0.4-milligram-per-container cap. The shift reaches a hemp sector valued at nearly $28 billion that supports more than 300,000 jobs.

"Shoppers want the best THCA flower they can actually verify, not just claims on a label," said Adrian Cole, Head of Product at BudPop. "Every strain we sell is lab-tested and ships with a COA so that customers can buy with a clear understanding of the rules both today and after the November 12 change."

What Is THCA Flower?

THCA flower is hemp flower naturally high in tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the raw, non-intoxicating compound found in the living plant. In its raw state, THCA does not get you high. Heat changes that: smoking or vaping triggers decarboxylation, which converts THCA into delta-9 THC, the intoxicating compound.

So does THCA flower get you high if you smoke it? Yes. Lighting it turns THCA into active THC, so flowers that test as legal hemp can still feel like cannabis.

The federal total-THC formula, set by the USDA hemp testing rule , exists to estimate how much THCA will convert to delta-9 THC after heating. A high THCA percentage, generally 20% or higher, indicates greater potency once lit.

BudPop's Organic, Potent and Lab Tested THCA Flower Strains

BudPop's THCA flower lineup spans 15 organically grown indoor products that test between 20% and 25% THCA, sold as whole flower, small buds, pre-rolls, and a diamond-infused pre-roll. They run across Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica types, covering both daytime and evening profiles. All 15 products are listed below.

The best THCA flower in the lineup is MAC1, an Indica that reaches nearly 23% THCA.

Strain Type Effect Profile Format Price MAC1 Indica Evening wind-down Flower $49.95 Sex Panther Sativa Daytime, uplifting Flower $49.95 Space Junky Hybrid Balanced Flower $49.95 Animal Runtz Hybrid Dessert-style, social Flower $49.95 Gorilla Glue Indica Heavy evening Flower $49.95 Gelato 42 Hybrid Relaxed, easygoing Flower $49.95 Blue Dream Sativa Daytime, mellow Flower $49.95 SFV OG Indica Late-evening Flower $49.95 Skywalker OG Indica Nighttime Flower $49.95 Lemon Cherry Gelato Hybrid Easygoing Flower $49.95 Lemon Cherry Gelato Smalls Hybrid Easygoing, lower-cost Small buds $49.95 Sex Panther Pre-Roll Sativa Ready-to-smoke Pre-roll $44.95 Runtz Pre-Roll Hybrid Ready-to-smoke Pre-roll $44.95 Han Solo Pre-Roll Hybrid Ready-to-smoke Pre-roll $44.95 Diamond-Infused Pre-Roll Hybrid Extra-potent Pre-roll $14.00





For shoppers chasing the best THCA flower with exotic profiles, Lemon Cherry Gelato and Animal Runtz lead BudPop's lineup , while MAC1 and Skywalker OG anchor the heavier Indica options. Each strain is lab-tested for potency, purity, and safety, with results published as a COA.

THCA Flower and Federal Hemp Law: What Changes November 12, 2026

Right now, THCA flower is federally legal when it meets the 2018 Farm Bill standard of no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight. BudPop's flower is sold under that current standard. That framework changes on November 12, 2026.

Section 781 of the 2025 Continuing Appropriations Act redefines hemp by total THC rather than delta-9 alone. Total THC must then remain at or below 0.3% by dry weight, and finished products are subject to a 0.4-milligram-per-container cap. Full details appear in this Congressional Research Service overview .

Standard In effect now (2018 Farm Bill) From November 12, 2026 (Section 781) THC measured Delta-9 THC only Total THC (delta-9 + 0.877 x THCA) Threshold 0.3% delta-9 by dry weight 0.3% total THC by dry weight Container cap None 0.4 mg total THC per container





Legality also varies by state. Even under today's rules, states such as Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota restrict or exclude THCA and smokable hemp flower. BudPop describes its current lineup as compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill only and makes no claim about federal status after the November 12 change.

How to Verify THCA Flower Quality: COAs, Potency, Lab Testing

To find the best THCA flower and verify its quality, always read the Certificate of Analysis (COA) before you buy. A COA is an independent, third-party lab report that confirms what is actually inside the flower you are paying for. For THCA flower specifically, four things are worth checking on that report.

Total THC, not just delta-9: Confirm the lab reports total THC, not only delta-9, so the flower stays under the 0.3% limit.

Confirm the lab reports total THC, not only delta-9, so the flower stays under the 0.3% limit. Potency: Verify that the THCA percentage matches the product listing (BudPop lists 20%-25%, with MAC1 at around 23%).

Verify that the THCA percentage matches the product listing (BudPop lists 20%-25%, with MAC1 at around 23%). Contaminant panel: Look for passing results on pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbials.

Look for passing results on pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbials. Lot-to-vial match: Make sure the batch or lot number on the COA matches the one on the jar you received.

BudPop publishes results for its flower, and shoppers can view them in the company's lab testing library or by scanning the QR code on each jar.

THCA Flower vs. Delta-9 THC Flower

THCA flower and delta-9 THC flower reach a similar place once heated, but they start from different legal grounds. THCA flower is raw hemp that qualifies as legal hemp today because it is low in delta-9 THC before heating. Delta-9 THC flower, or marijuana, is already high in active THC and remains federally controlled.

THCA is also not the same as delta-8. Delta-8 is a separate cannabinoid that is usually made through conversion, while THCA occurs naturally in the hemp plant and becomes ordinary delta-9 THC when heated.

THCA flower Delta-9 THC (marijuana) flower Source Hemp, naturally high in THCA Marijuana plant Before heating Non-intoxicating Intoxicating Federal status (now) Legal hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill Controlled substance





Availability

BudPop's best THCA flower is available to buy now at budpop.com, sold under the current federal hemp standard. Pricing starts at $14, with free shipping on orders over $99 , and sales are limited to verified customers who are 21 and older.

The catalog covers whole flowers, pre-rolls, and a diamond-infused pre-roll, plus small buds for shoppers seeking a lower entry point. Customers can view the full THCA flower collection and check COAs before checkout. Because the federal standard changes later this year, BudPop is encouraging interested buyers to confirm current availability and local rules first.

About BudPop

BudPop is a hemp brand based in Commerce, California, offering lab-tested THCA flower, gummies, vapes, and other hemp-derived products. The company emphasizes organically grown flowers, third-party lab testing, and a published COA for every product, and it ships to states where hemp products are legal for adults 21 and older. More information is available at budpop.com .

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice; THCA and hemp products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, so consult a healthcare professional before use. Hemp laws vary by state and change at the federal level on November 12, 2026. The products described are offered under the current 2018 Farm Bill standard only and may not be legal in every jurisdiction for adults 21 and older.