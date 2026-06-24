eSoftware Associates has served 1,500+ organizations in custom Power Apps development since 2006.

AI prototyping tools pass the demo and break against permission models, data architecture, and integrations.

Production-grade work treats access control and audit trails as design requirements from the first session.

New York, NY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates, a 100% U.S.-based Microsoft partner that has served 1,500+ organizations in custom Power Apps development and consulting services since 2006, builds production-grade apps that AI prototyping tools can’t. Those tools generate code that passes the demo and fails against the permission models, data architecture, and integration requirements that production systems actually require. As enterprise low-code platforms move from pilots to the primary way organizations build software, the number of apps that clear the demo and fail in production grows with them. Specialists call this the production gap, and closing it is the work of firms that provide Power Apps consulting services, including eSoftware Associates.

"A prototype only has to convince one person in a conference room. A production app has to satisfy the security team, the people who own the data, and every employee who opens it, and those are three very different bars to clear," said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates, who has led the firm's custom Power Apps and Microsoft 365 work since founding the company.

AI prototypes pass demos but break in production

Prompt-to-app tools let citizen developers generate apps fast, but they also multiply the defects found inside them. Those defects rarely show up in the demo because of context-deficient code: output that's syntactically correct but blind to the wider system architecture and the business rules that actually govern how the process works. An app built that way works in the demo, but breaks against role-based permissions, larger data sets, and integration with SharePoint, Dataverse, and Azure.

Even though adoption of AI coding tools is now widespread, the trust in what they produce lags behind. The common complaint is code that lands almost right but not quite, close enough to pass a glance and wrong enough to break later. Cleaning up and debugging that output often eats the time the tool was supposed to save.

Ungoverned apps leak data and fail audits

The hardest parts of a production app are the data model in Dataverse, the role-based security, the governance, and the clean connections into the systems a company already runs. Getting that foundation right is Microsoft 365 consulting services work, not something a prompt produces. Skip it and the app becomes a security and compliance risk. As more of these apps get generated without governance, minor security incidents become routine and the serious ones become more frequent. Ungoverned app sprawl is how a missing permission model becomes a payroll leak.

"We get called in to fix apps more often than to start them. Usually someone generated a working screen, wired it straight to live data with no permission model, and found the gap only when the wrong person could see payroll," Kommer noted.

eSoftware Associates treats access control and a clean audit trail as requirements from the first design session. That is the difference between a compliance, incident, or audit application that passes regulatory review and one that fails it the first time a regulator looks.

Custom Power Apps development ships what prototypes can't

Custom Power Apps development tends to start wherever a manual process slows a team down, and what that first build looks like depends on the industry. Within logistics or manufacturing, one example is an inventory app that captures barcodes and updates stock counts as items move, replacing the clipboard counts a warehouse team would otherwise do by hand. Field and facilities crews get work orders and site inspections that run on a phone at the job site, even with no signal. The same pattern reaches HR, where onboarding and scheduling stop being manual, and finance and leadership, where recurring manual reviews are retired entirely. What connects them is custom logic that packaged software can't match, with Copilot and AI agents added where automation creates measurable value.

Low-code platforms are moving from departmental tools at the edges to the systems businesses run on. At that scale, the demo is the cheap part, and the shortcuts behind it come back as outages the company has to answer for.

Frequently Asked Questions: Custom Power Apps

Question: Do I need a developer to build a Power App, or can I build it myself?

Answer: You can build a simple Power App yourself, and Microsoft designed the platform so non-developers can start. The line is production. Once an app touches live data, role-based permissions, and integration with SharePoint, Dataverse, or Azure, it needs a developer. eSoftware Associates, a Microsoft partner since 2006, gets called in most often to fix self-built apps that worked in a demo and broke in production.

Question: Why do AI-generated Power Apps break in production?

Answer: AI prototyping tools generate code that passes the demo but is blind to the wider system, so it breaks against permission models, larger data sets, and real integrations. Info-Tech Research Group has reported that Power Apps adoption is outpacing governance as security and compliance risks grow. eSoftware Associates, working in custom Power Apps development since 2006, rebuilds these apps with the data model, security, and audit trail production requires.

Question: How do I get a quote for custom Power Apps development?

Answer: Request a short AI readiness assessment that scopes the build before development starts; that is the most reliable path to an accurate quote. Many partners credit that discovery work toward the project once it begins.

Question: Can custom Power Apps meet security and compliance requirements?

Answer: Yes, when built correctly. Production Power Apps use role-based security, Dataverse governance, and Microsoft 365 compliance controls. For compliance, incident, and audit applications, access control and a clean audit trail belong in the design from the first session, which is what passes a compliance review.

About eSoftware Associates (ESW):

ESW builds secure business apps, workflows, portals, and automations across Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot & AI Agents, and Azure. 100% U.S.-based since 2006.