Copilot and AI Agents Do Real Work Inside Custom Power Apps

Custom Power Apps builds put Copilot and AI agents to work inside the systems teams already use, not in a standalone chatbot.

Copilot delivers real work only after a company fixes its data and permissions, because it can reach whatever the signed-in user can open.

Role-based permissions and an audit trail behind every action are what turn a tested agent into one a business can run in production.

New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates, a U.S.-based Microsoft partner working in custom Power Apps and Microsoft 365 since 2006, builds Copilot and AI agents into the apps a team already uses, so the intelligence does real work instead of sitting in a standalone chatbot. The companies that get real value almost always have their data and permissions in order before they deploy, because Copilot can reach whatever the signed-in user can already open. Most of the measurable return comes from custom builds, the kind of Power Apps consulting services eSoftware Associates has delivered since 2006, where AI runs inside the systems a team works in rather than beside a process that is already broken.

"Fix your permissions and data model before you buy a single extra license, and that groundwork is what makes Copilot deliver," said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates, who has led the firm's custom Power Apps and Microsoft 365 work since founding it in 2006. "An agent built into the app people already open every morning gets used, while a separate chatbot gets one visit and is then ignored."

Key Facts

100% U.S.-based Microsoft consultants building secure Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, and Microsoft 365 systems since 2006.

200+ migrations completed with zero data loss (eSoftware company data, confirm before staging).

Most agentic AI projects stall before production on cost, unclear value, and weak risk controls.

AI agents run real tasks inside Power Apps

Microsoft Copilot and AI agents do more than answer questions. They read the records a team works from and act on them, drafting the next step or updating the system when a task is done. Inside a custom Power Apps build, the agent runs where the work already happens, which is why the move from assistant to agent has become the clearest change in how enterprise software gets built in 2026.

Agentic AI is moving from a rare feature to a standard expectation in enterprise software, and now the demand is for tools that can act beyond just giving answers. A lot of what gets marketed as an agent still only drafts and chats, and much fewer tools can actually take action inside a live system. Inside Power Apps, the difference is practical: the agent can read the right Dataverse record, trigger the right Power Automate workflow, update the right field, and stay inside the user’s permission boundaries. That is the difference between AI attached to a process and AI built into the system that runs it.

Copilot stalls without a data foundation

Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments could stall in pilot on data and permissions before reaching a company-wide rollout, even when early users report productivity gains.

Copilot reads whatever a user can already open, so loose permissions become live exposure the moment it’s switched on. If it’s turned on over a messy permission model, Copilot can surface sensitive records to people who were never meant to see them, which is why cleaning up Microsoft 365 permissions and data governance has to come before it goes live. The broader pattern across the market is that plenty of organizations have adopted AI, but much fewer of them have scaled it, and even fewer can point to a measurable profit impact. An AI readiness assessment fixes the data and permissions before deployment, moving a project out of that holding pattern so the AI is useful and safe from day one.

Governance separates pilots from production agents

When agentic projects get canceled, the cause is usually a missing set of rules rather than broken technology. Many agentic AI projects are abandoned before they reach production because of rising costs, unclear value, and weak risk controls rather than by the models themselves.

The market is crowded with AI tools that can summarize, draft, and chat. The harder build is an agent that can safely touch live business data, follow permissions, and leave an audit trail after every action. Those controls are what move an agent from a tested prototype into a system the business can put into production. That’s also where regulated and compliance-sensitive workflows live or die, because an agent that surfaces the wrong record to the wrong person is the failure that gets an entire program pulled.

"We scope the permissions and the audit trail before we scope the agent, because a confident wrong answer in front of the wrong person is what gets a project shut down," added Kommer.

For most companies, the technology is already in hand, and the Copilot tools are bought and deployed in front of users every day. What decides the outcome now is whether the data and permissions underneath are ready to carry real work, and that’s the one part of the equation still fully in a company's hands.

Frequently Asked Questions: Custom Power Apps

Question: How do we know if our Microsoft 365 environment is ready for Copilot?

Answer: Run a readiness assessment before turning Copilot on. It checks licensing, data classification, permissions, and governance, since Copilot can reach anything the signed-in user can already access.

Question: Do we need a governance framework before rolling Copilot out across the company?

Answer: Yes. Copilot inherits each user's existing access, so without role-based permissions, data classification, and an audit trail in place, it can surface sensitive files to people who should not see them as soon as it goes live.

Question: Can we build a custom business system like a CRM in Power Apps?

Answer: Yes. Power Apps supports custom business systems such as CRMs, ticketing, and case management. Dataverse handles the relational data, Power Automate handles the workflow, and the build inherits Microsoft 365 security and identity.

Question: Can a Power Apps build automate a full process like HR onboarding?

Answer: Yes. A Power Apps front end combined with Power Automate and an embedded agent can run onboarding from start to finish, collecting forms, routing approvals, provisioning access, and tracking each task.

Question: Can Copilot and AI agents be deployed securely in a compliance-sensitive business?

Answer: Yes, when they run on a governed foundation. Role-based access, data classification, and Microsoft 365 compliance controls keep an agent within set boundaries, so it acts only on data the signed-in user is cleared to see.

About eSoftware Associates (ESW): ESW builds secure business apps, workflows, portals, and automations across Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot & AI Agents, and Azure. 100% U.S.-based since 2006.