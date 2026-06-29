Field and operations crews now run inventory counts and work orders on custom Power Apps from their phones.

An app that assumes a live connection fails the first time a technician loses signal, so it has to work offline first.

The payoff comes from removing manual steps, and once the first app proves it, asset tracking and maintenance builds follow.

New York, NY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field and operations teams are moving inventory counts and work orders off paper and onto custom Power Apps their crews run from a phone, and adoption depends on whether those apps hold up where connectivity drops. These crews are building on low-code tools that put software creation within reach of the people who actually run the operation. Firms such as eSoftware Associates, a U.S.-based Microsoft partner specializing in Power Apps development services for field and operations teams, are the specialists turning that shift into systems crews keep using.

"Adoption decides everything with the first app. It has to become a daily habit, not just ship as a software project," said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates, who has led the firm's custom Power Apps and Microsoft 365 work since founding it in 2006. "If a technician has to fight the tool to log a job, they’re back on paper by Friday, which is why the worst-connected, busiest hour on the route is the one to design for first."

Key Facts

20+ hours per week saved per team after manual steps are automated

Nearly 20 years as a Microsoft partner

6 core Microsoft technologies in scope: Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot and AI Agents, and Azure

Offline capability is the first test every field app must pass

Signal drops in basements and on remote routes. Field apps that assume a live connection typically fail the first time a technician loses signal, which is why well-designed apps capture data on the device and sync when the connection returns. That offline-first capability is exactly what buyers now prioritize, and it has become the line between a field app crews keep and one they abandon. Capturing data offline only helps if scheduling and dispatch still match what’s happening on the ground, so the app has to sync cleanly into a central data layer where the office and the technician read the same record. A build made for the worst-connected hour first, then wired into that shared layer, holds up when it meets a real job site.

Custom Power Apps replace the manual work that slows operations teams

A paper count stays accurate only until stock changes. Once items are added or removed, the manual record no longer matches the shelf, and the discrepancy grows with every shipment. Inventory is the easiest version of the problem to picture, but it’s one case among many: approval workflows that route automatically, scheduling that reflects who’s actually available, account and project applications that surface status to management without anyone chasing an update, and AI agents that draft the next step inside the app a team already uses. What ties them together is the data underneath.

The model has to reflect how the business actually works and connect to the systems already in place, or each new app becomes another source of outdated information. That foundation is also why the second and third builds tend to move faster than the first, with approvals, maintenance, and reporting often the fastest-growing systems once a team sees what one solved process is worth.

Mobile workforce apps pay off by removing steps

A mobile workforce app earns its place by cutting steps out of a worker's day. That happens when a simple field interface connects to automated routing of approvals and record updates, so no one re-keys what the system already knows. Power Automate consulting services help eliminate the manual steps that cost crews time. Field service teams are already moving routine work into automated systems, putting GenAI to work on reporting and task handling instead of leaving it to manual follow-up. Teams are increasingly bringing in Copilot and AI agent consulting to embed those agents inside the app the crew already opens, drafting the next step instead of waiting for someone to re-key it. For a single crew, that means fewer manual handoffs, cleaner task tracking, and more time returned to the route each week.

"Once the manual steps disappear, the second and third apps practically request themselves, because the crew has seen what an hour back in their day is worth," Kommer added. "People keep double-entering everything as a safety net until they trust that first workflow, and that trust is what every later app gets built on."

Field service software spend is moving toward mobile-first tools built for the job site over desktop systems retrofitted for it. The record of work now lives on the device in the worker's hand, and that change is already showing up in budgets rather than forecasts.

Where custom Power Apps fit in field and operations

Field and operations use case What the Power App does Microsoft technology Field service work orders Captures job data offline and syncs when the connection returns Power Apps, Dataverse Inventory counts Barcode and mobile capture update stock counts as items move Power Apps, Dataverse Maintenance work orders Technician logs jobs and parts; approvals and notifications route automatically Power Apps, Power Automate, Dataverse Asset tracking Barcode capture against a data model for assets and their movements Power Apps, Dataverse Mobile workforce approvals Automated routing of approvals and record updates so no one re-keys data Power Automate In-app reporting and next steps Copilot and AI agents draft the next step inside the app the crew already opens Copilot and AI Agents





Frequently Asked Questions: Custom Power Apps

Question: Can Power Apps handle inventory with barcode scanning?

Answer: Yes. A Power App with barcode or mobile capture updates stock counts as items move, so the number on the screen matches the number on the shelf. eSoftware Associates models real locations and movements in Dataverse and connects the app to the systems a business already runs, so one record stays current instead of becoming another source of outdated data.

Question: Can Power Apps run a maintenance work order system?

Answer: Yes. Power Apps runs maintenance work orders well, usually pairing a technician mobile app for logging jobs and parts with a central Dataverse data model. eSoftware Associates adds approvals and notifications so no one re-keys data, and asset tracking and maintenance are often the fastest-growing systems a team builds after the first app proves out.

Question: How do you digitize paper-based processes with Power Apps?

Answer: Map the current paper workflow, then rebuild it as a Power App backed by Dataverse, with mobile capture replacing the forms people fill out by hand. eSoftware Associates phases the work, starting with one high-value process before expanding, and teams report 20+ hours a week back per team once the manual steps are gone.

Question: Which developers build mobile workforce management solutions on Power Apps?

Answer: Look for developers with coverage of scheduling and work orders with field data capture like photos or signatures. Offline use and automated approvals matter most for crews on the move, so ask to see mobile-first builds that sync to a central record.

About eSoftware Associates (ESW): ESW builds secure business apps, workflows, portals, and automations across Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot & AI Agents, and Azure. 100% U.S.-based since 2006.