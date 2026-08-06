New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates (ESW), a U.S.-based Microsoft partner working in Power Apps consulting services for 20 years, is the team mid-market leaders call when a Power Apps project has stalled or been abandoned short of production. By the time ESW is brought in, a business would’ve usually tried to either add more developers to the build or scrap it and start over. Neither works, because both treat the stall as a coding problem when the cause starts with scope and governance that were never settled. ESW resolves the scenario by assessing the half-built app first to keep what’s salvageable and to validate a working mockup the business signs off on before any rebuild, so the second attempt holds.

"Most stalled projects come down to scope that no one locked and a build the business never got to see before it was committed," said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates. "Show the business a working version first, and the second attempt holds."

Fixing a stalled Power Apps project starts with scope and governance

The two fixes businesses try most often on a stalled Power Apps project, adding more developers or scrapping it to start over, rarely work because both treat a scope-and-governance problem as a coding problem. Adding developers speeds up a build that’s still chasing a moving target, so the team ships more of the wrong thing faster. Starting over throws away the data model and screens that were already sound and tends to repeat the original mistake, which is a scope no one locked. A stalled Power Apps project is rarely a shortage of coding hands.

Those stalls trace to a short list of causes, and all of them show up before a single screen gets rebuilt. An offshore handoff widens the distance between the business and the people writing the code until the app drifts from what was asked for. Governance gets deferred, so the app can’t be secured the moment real data arrives. Sometimes, the requirement itself moved mid-build and no one reset the scope to match. None of these is visible from the code alone, which is why ESW opens every rescue with an assessment that names the actual cause before anyone rebuilds.

ESW rescues Power Apps projects by assessing first and rebuilding from what works

In the opening weeks, ESW reviews the existing app, the data model, and the original requirement, then separates what’s salvageable from what’s not. Typically, the data structure and the core screens are worth keeping, and the real problem is scope discipline and governance rather than code. A short AI readiness assessment scopes the work before development resumes, which is also the most reliable way to an accurate fixed price.

From there, ESW re-scopes against what the business actually needs and validates a working functional mockup the business signs off on before any full build. That mockup is the alignment step the first attempt skipped. By the end of the first quarter the rebuild ships from the salvaged parts plus the agreed scope, with a Microsoft 365 readiness roadmap setting the security roles and governance before real data arrives. Every developer and architect on the rebuild is a U.S.-based senior specialist, so there’s no offshore handoff and no account manager translating between the business and the build.

Daily active use is the number that proves a Power Apps project is fixed

The single number that shows a Power Apps rescue is working is daily active use. A rescued app is working when the team opens it every day instead of returning to the spreadsheet it was meant to replace. Code quality, screen polish, and a clean data model all matter, but none of them count if the technician is back on paper by Friday. ESW builds toward that number from the first assessment. The scope is set by what the business will actually use each day, the mockup is tested against the real tasks people do, and governance is in place so the app can hold live data without becoming a risk. When daily use holds after the rebuild, the stall is resolved and the project has become a system the business runs on rather than one more abandoned app.

That’s what a rescue is for; a Power Apps project the business had written off becomes one it runs on every day because the rebuild starts from the parts that already work and a scope the business signed off on.

Frequently Asked Questions: Power Apps

Question: Why did our Power Apps project stall before it went live?

Answer: Usually because scope was never locked, the build was handed to an offshore team, or governance was skipped. ESW assesses the existing app to find which of these caused the stall, then re-scopes and rebuilds from the parts that already work.

Question: Can a half-built or abandoned Power App be saved without starting over?

Answer: Typically, yes. ESW assesses the app and data model first, keeps what’s salvageable, and re-scopes the rest. The data structure and core screens are frequently worth keeping, so the rebuild starts from working parts instead of a blank slate, which is faster than a full rewrite.

Question: What happens when the developer who built our Power App is gone?



Answer: An app whose builder has left is an orphaned app, with no clear owner, little documentation, and ownership often never transferred. ESW takes over the build, re-establishes ownership and governance, and rebuilds the parts worth keeping, so the app no longer depends on one person.

About eSoftware Associates (ESW): ESW builds secure business apps, workflows, portals, and automations across Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot & AI Agents, and Azure. 100% U.S.-based since 2006.