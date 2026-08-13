Myth: Power Apps can’t scale to support enterprise platforms. Truth: Power Apps carry enterprise volume when they're designed for it.

Myth: Power Apps can’t meet enterprise security and governance requirements. Truth: A governed Power Apps environment passes enterprise compliance review.

Myth: Legacy system modernization with Power Apps is too risky to succeed. Truth: Modernization runs in stages with PowerApps, so there’s no outage risk.

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates (ESW) has delivered Power Apps consulting services to more than 1,500 organizations for 20 years, including enterprise clients such as Hewlett-Packard. There are three myths that keep organizations on aging platforms: that Power Apps can’t scale, can’t be secured, and can’t replace a legacy system without a risky rebuild. ESW disproves all three in production, having completed 200+ migrations into Microsoft 365 GCC and GCC High environments with zero data loss and earning a 92% multi-project return rate.

"The teams that succeed scope the data model and the security roles in the first session," said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates, who has led the firm's custom Power Apps and Microsoft 365 work. "We’ve walked into too many projects where the apps shipped first and the governance never came, and by then the only fix is a rebuild."

Myth: Power Apps can't scale to the enterprise

Power Apps scale to enterprise workloads when the data model and environment are designed for it from the first session. This myth holds a grain of truth, because a canvas app wired straight to live data with no environment plan does buckle as volume grows, which is where this reputation comes from. ESW designs for that volume up front, building on Dataverse with model-driven apps for structured, data-heavy processes and planning the environment before apps multiply. That’s how enterprise clients run on ESW-built Microsoft solutions.

Built that way, the same app holds whether 50 people use it or 5,000, because Dataverse handles the records server-side, and delegation keeps the heavy queries off the device. Enterprise scale also means lifecycle discipline, including separate development, test, production environments and managed deployment so an update ships to thousands of users without breaking what already runs. ESW moves a team from a scoped problem to a working enterprise app in weeks rather than quarters, then expands it as volume grows instead of rebuilding it.

Myth: Power Apps can't be secured or governed

Power Apps are as secure as the governance configured around them, and they inherit the access and compliance model of Microsoft 365. This myth describes ungoverned environments, such as apps that spread with no security roles and no data loss prevention policies. Through its Microsoft 365 consulting services, ESW sets that governance before apps multiply, configuring environment strategy, security roles, permission structures, and data loss prevention aligned to the client's IT standards.

Governance is what keeps a growing Power Platform estate compliant and cost-controlled without sprawling. ESW has completed 200-plus migrations into Microsoft 365 GCC and GCC High environments with zero data loss, and it treats data integrity as the baseline for defense, federal, and regulated work. Insecure Power Apps projects are typically the ungoverned ones, which is a setup problem that can be solved at the start.

Myth: modernizing a legacy system with Power Apps means a risky rebuild

Modernizing a legacy system on Power Apps is incremental, where the platform extends and retires aging systems in stages without rewriting the code underneath them. A single big-bang rebuild of a system the business depends on is risky, and that risk is why teams stay put. ESW avoids the big bang, connecting Power Apps to on-premises systems through a secure data gateway, using Power Automate consulting to bridge systems that have no API through robotic process automation, so the legacy system keeps running while the replacement is built around it.

Waiting is the riskier choice since many of these workflows still run on tools that are at or past end of life, so every month on them adds security and support exposure. The staged approach also costs less than the rebuild teams fear, because the legacy system keeps earning its keep while ESW replaces it piece by piece, and much of the build runs on Power Platform licensing the client already holds through Microsoft 365. ESW phases the work, proves value on one high-impact process first, then expands, so modernization happens without the outage an all-at-once rebuild invites.

Frequently Asked Questions: Power Apps

Question: Can Power Apps scale for enterprise use?

Answer: Yes. Scale is an architecture decision, not a platform limit. ESW builds on Dataverse with model-driven apps and plans the environment before apps multiply, which is how enterprise clients run on ESW-built Microsoft solutions. Projects that fail to scale usually skipped that design step.

Question: Is Power Apps secure enough for sensitive or regulated data?

Answer: Yes, when they’re governed. Power Apps inherits Microsoft 365 identity and access controls, and ESW configures security roles, permissions, and data loss prevention before apps spread. ESW has completed 200+ migrations into GCC and GCC High environments with zero data loss for defense and federal work.

Question: Do I have to replace my whole legacy system at once?

Answer: No. ESW modernizes in stages, connecting Power Apps to on-premises systems through a secure data gateway and using robotic process automation for systems with no API. The legacy system keeps running while the replacement is built around it, which avoids the outage a full rebuild risks.

About eSoftware Associates (ESW): ESW builds secure business apps, workflows, portals, and automations across Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot & AI Agents, and Azure. 100% U.S.-based since 2006.