A working business app on Power Apps ships in weeks, while a full custom software build runs across quarters.

eSoftware Associates (ESW) has built both on the Microsoft platform for more than 1,500 organizations.

New York, NY, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSoftware Associates (ESW) has delivered both Power Apps consulting services and traditional custom software for more than 1,500 organizations, and for most mid-market workflows, the low-code path delivers a working app in weeks where custom development takes quarters. The first decision that faces every mid-market team that has outgrown manual approvals is whether to build the next business app on a low-code platform like Power Apps, or commission a traditional custom build. This choice sets the project timeline, its cost, and who maintains the result for years.

“We pick the build that solves the problem fastest without handing the business a maintenance bill it can’t carry,” said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of eSoftware Associates, who has led the firm's Power Apps and custom Microsoft development. “Most mid-market processes fit Power Apps, and what actually needs custom code is the work that lives outside Microsoft 365.”

Power Apps and custom development, compared

Dimension Power Apps (with ESW) Traditional custom development Time to first app Weeks, from a scoped problem to a usable app Quarters, across a full design and engineering cycle Best-fit work Internal process apps: forms, Power Automate approvals, field and inventory tools, dashboards Customer-facing products and logic that sits outside Microsoft 365 Cost model Scoped fixed price; lower build and upkeep, carried inside Microsoft 365 Higher upfront build, plus ongoing developer maintenance the business owns Maintenance Handled inside Microsoft 365 with ESW support Dedicated developers required for every change and fix Scale and governance Enterprise scale when environments, roles, and DLP are set early; Dataverse for data-heavy work Scales on owned infrastructure; every change routes back through engineering





Power Apps fits process work, custom development fits unique products

Most requests ESW receives from mid-market teams are process problems, such as a paper form that slows a department down, or a field crew working without mobile access to its own records. A warehouse counting stock on a clipboard and an HR team chasing onboarding by email have the same problem, where the work runs on paper and in inboxes when it could run as an app. Those map directly to Power Apps, where ESW builds canvas and model-driven apps on the Microsoft platform the company already owns.



Traditional custom development earns its higher cost in a narrower set of cases, including a customer-facing product built for public scale, or an app that has to connect to systems Power Apps can’t reach cleanly. The line between them is whether the requirement fits inside Microsoft 365 or has to be built outside it. Because ESW delivers both through its Power Apps consulting services and its Microsoft 365 consulting services, it recommends the build that fits the problem rather than defaulting to one tool. For a mid-market company without a standing platform team, that distinction decides whether a project ships in weeks or commits the business to a multi-quarter engineering cycle it has to staff and maintain.



Power Apps lowers the cost and time of the first working version



With Power Apps, ESW moves a mid-market client from a scoped problem to a usable application in weeks, typically after validating a functional mockup so leadership can see the workflow before any build is committed. A custom build reaches the same point over quarters because design, engineering, testing, and deployment run end to end before anyone can use the result. Low-code also costs less, both to build and to keep running. ESW scopes Power Apps work at a fixed price, so leadership approves a number it can stand behind, and the long-term upkeep stays lighter because Microsoft maintains the platform the app runs on. A custom application carries a higher upfront build and an ongoing maintenance obligation the business owns because developers are needed for every fix and platform update. This often decides how many processes a team can afford to digitize in a year with a mid-market budget.



Power Apps scales for the enterprise when it’s governed from day one



A low-code app can scale and stay secure when governance is built in from the start instead of added after adoption. ESW sets access rules and data loss prevention policies before apps multiply, and builds on Dataverse where structured, data-heavy processes need a real relational data layer underneath them.



The signs that a workflow has outgrown Power Apps are typically a public, customer-facing audience, transaction volumes that push past the platform's default data-handling limits, or compliance controls that have to be engineered rather than configured. Those are the cases where ESW moves the work to custom development instead of stretching the platform past its design. Mid-market companies that treat scale and security as architecture decisions made on day one avoid the expensive rebuild that comes from discovering a performance ceiling after the app is already in daily use.



Low-code is moving from departmental tools to the systems mid-market companies run on, and that shift puts more weight on scoping each build to the problem before the first screen is ever designed.



Frequently Asked Questions: Power Apps

Question: When should a company choose Power Apps over custom software development?

Answer: Choose Power Apps when the goal is to digitize a business process the team already runs by hand, while custom development is the better fit when the requirement is a customer-facing product that sits outside Microsoft 365. eSoftware Associates builds both and scopes the decision against the actual problem.

Question: Are Power Apps cheaper than custom software development?

Answer: For most internal business applications, build and upkeep costs are lower because the app runs within the Microsoft 365 environment the company already owns. A custom build costs more upfront and carries ongoing developer maintenance, which can be the right investment when the app is a unique product.

Question: Can Power Apps replace custom software?

Answer: Yes, for most internal business applications. Power Apps replaces paper forms, manual approvals, and spreadsheet tracking. ESW reserves custom development for requirements that sit outside the Microsoft platform.

About eSoftware Associates (ESW)

ESW builds secure business apps, workflows, portals, and automations across Power Apps, SharePoint, Dataverse, SPFx, Copilot & AI Agents, and Azure. 100% U.S.-based since 2006.