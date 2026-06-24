Integer Technologies and University of New Hampshire Partner to Advance Navy Acoustic Technologies for Ocean Awareness

Integer expands its East Coast presence with new Durham office, bringing high-tech jobs to the state





COLUMBIA, S.C., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of assurance and reliability software for national security missions, today announced a new co-location agreement with University of New Hampshire. Together, Integer and UNH will explore advanced acoustic technologies that enhance U.S. Navy situational awareness during missions.

Under the agreement, Integer and UNH will study new methods to using ocean acoustic data to enhance the performance and effectiveness of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

“New Hampshire is proud to support cutting-edge ocean research that strengthens our national security while creating high-quality jobs here in the Granite State,” said New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte. “This collaboration between Integer Technologies and University of New Hampshire reinforces our state as a leader in advanced maritime technology and will deliver lasting economic impact for years to come.”

As part of the agreement, Integer is establishing an office at Conant Hall in Durham, New Hampshire, and has hired its first engineering manager for the site. The on-campus presence allows for close collaboration between UNH’s and Integer’s engineers and scientists and convenient access for in-water testing. Through its Judd Gregg Marine Research Complex, UNH provides access to the Great Bay Estuary and open waters of Gulf of Maine, which facilitates detailed study of connections between acoustic measurements and the overall underwater environment.

Under the new five-year agreement, Integer will collaborate closely with UNH’s Center for Acoustic Research and Education (UNH-CARE), a best in class research, test and demonstration unit focused on applied acoustics related to national security, energy, environment, and health.

This expansion into New Hampshire, and close partnership with UNH-CARE, will spur economic development through new internships, apprenticeships, and career opportunities for UNH’s students. Integer’s partnership with research universities has led to similar economic development in other regions they have established presences, an impact Integer looks to recreate in New Hampshire.

“Strong ocean acoustic capabilities are fundamental to how the Navy operates beneath the surface,” said Duke Hartman, CEO and co-founder of Integer. “As a designated national naval responsibility, this is not just about the technology; it requires sustained investment in a highly skilled naval acoustics workforce. Through this partnership with UNH, we are helping to advance the understanding of how sound behaves in the ocean while strengthening the specialized workforce needed to develop technology and apply that understanding in support of critical missions.”

A total of 10 companies currently co-locate at UNH in Durham, a 400% increase since 2022. In fiscal year 2025, they occupied more than 13,000 square feet of space in UNH’s Olson Center, Parsons Hall, Rudman Hall, and elsewhere. On campus, they access state-of-the-art facilities, innovate with faculty researchers, and nurture a vital workforce.

“By establishing operations on our campus, we are working with Integer to create high-skill jobs and strengthening New Hampshire’s growing ocean technology sector,” said Elizabeth S. Chilton, UNH President. “Our partnership is a prime example of how strategic industry-academic collaboration can accelerate scientific progress while driving opportunity across the state.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

About the University of New Hampshire

The University of New Hampshire inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation and world. More than 15,000 students from 50 states and 87 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top-ranked programs in business, engineering, law, health and human services, liberal arts and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. A Carnegie Classification R1, land, sea and space grant institution, UNH has FY25 research expenditures of more than $188 million, to further explore and define the frontiers of our world.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

UNH Media Contact:

Tania DeLuzuriaga

Executive Director of Public Relations

Tania.deluzuriaga@unh.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e772803-b747-4697-b69c-305c111afd54