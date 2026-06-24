Intrado and AT&T Strengthen Longstanding Collaboration to Support NG 9-1-1 Innovation

LONGMONT, Colo., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced its continued collaboration with AT&T to enhance next-generation emergency communications across AT&T’s wireless and VoIP services using Intrado’s NG Nexus platform. AT&T customers will gain optimized emergency routing, improved location accuracy, and technology designed to meet evolving Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG 9-1-1) requirements – ultimately delivering faster response times and more precise location data when every second counts.

FCC Order 24-78 establishes updated nationwide regulations designed to accelerate the transition to NG 9-1-1 technologies, driving both state and local 9-1-1 authorities and communications providers to modernize emergency communications systems for greater reliability, connectivity, and accuracy. With Intrado's NG Nexus platform, AT&T is helping its customers meet these requirements.

“Meeting evolving NG 9-1-1 regulations requires more than technology - it demands deep expertise and a proven track record. Telecom providers need partners who can support their navigation of complex compliance requirements while maintaining the reliability that emergency communications demand,” said Joe Custer, CEO, Intrado. “Leveraging more than two decades of strategic collaboration, our strengthened alliance with AT&T will support implementation of the FCC’s NG 9-1-1 regulatory framework while advancing the next generation of accurate, resilient, and dependable emergency response capabilities.”

Supporting AT&T’s continued advancement of NG 9-1-1 capabilities, Intrado’s NG Nexus platform delivers advanced emergency communications technology designed to strengthen network readiness and support accurate and reliable emergency response services. Key features include:

Enhanced Caller Location & Routing Accuracy: Improves emergency response by leveraging Location Information Servers, Reference Data Function, Location Routing Function, HTTP-Enabled Location Delivery/Additional Data Retrieval, and IPv6 for more precise call routing.

Improves emergency response by leveraging Location Information Servers, Reference Data Function, Location Routing Function, HTTP-Enabled Location Delivery/Additional Data Retrieval, and IPv6 for more precise call routing. Reduced Operational Strain: Frees communications providers to focus on core operations while Intrado manages request-for-service tracking, certificate management, and interoperability testing.

Seamless Communications & Compliance: With over 45 years of 9-1-1 expertise, Intrado helps ensure emergency calls are delivered in the correct format consistent with NG 9-1-1 regulatory requirements and NG 9-1-1 interoperability.



“Navigating emerging FCC compliance requirements demands working with the best in emergency communications. Our longstanding collaboration with Intrado gives us confidence that we’re not just preparing to meet today’s regulatory standards—we’re building infrastructure that will serve our customers reliably for years to come,” said Mr. Gordon Mansfield, VP Global Tech Planning, AT&T.

“From my experience, the AT&T/Intrado partnership operates seamlessly, being transparent to our 9-1-1 call takers. Challenges, issues and routine operations are handled collaboratively without finger-pointing, ensuring the focus remains on the reliable delivery of 9-1-1 calls and critical emergency communications services,” said Dan Koenig, Senior Manager of Palm Beach County Public Safety/9-1-1 Program Services.

Building on a strategic relationship that spans more than two decades, AT&T continues to collaborate closely with Intrado based on the company's proven innovation, scale, reliability, and deep expertise in emergency communications. This enduring collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing resilient, modern emergency communications infrastructure and delivering transformative solutions that support the evolving needs of public safety agencies and the communities they serve.

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

Media Contact:

Intrado PR

intradopr@icrinc.com