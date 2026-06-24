Galvion Invests in Paleblue to Advance Rechargeable Power Solutions for Soldier Systems

Park City, UTAH, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleblue, a developer of advanced rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology for consumer and defense applications, today announced a strategic investment from Galvion Inc., a world leader in integrated soldier systems and power management solutions for military and tactical teams. The investment brings together Paleblue's advanced single-cell rechargeable battery technology with Galvion's expertise in defense and tactical equipment, including mission-critical protective head systems, torso armor, and intelligent power/data management solutions.

Galvion technology supports military, government, and law enforcement agencies around the world to enhance both operational performance and soldier survivability. Together, Paleblue and Galvion are exploring opportunities to deliver more reliable, rechargeable power solutions across Galvion's field-proven SoloPack™ battery family and broader defense platforms.

The partnership builds on Paleblue's growing presence in the defense sector, where Paleblue – in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and US Army of the US Department of War for their FAStBat program – is developing a military-grade AA-equivalent (14500 battery) lithium-ion battery aimed at powering tactical military accessories, aviation equipment, and ground systems.

“We have spent over a decade driving innovations in power provision and management to provide solutions that can adapt to the ever-changing operational needs of the modern warfighter,” said Jonathan Blanshay, Founder and Executive Chairman of Galvion “With the explosion of power requirements due to additional equipment and devices, more elaborate integration networks and extreme weather environments, the time for inventive solutions is now.”

Blanshay adds, “Paleblue’s single cell technology and dedication to advancing rechargeable power performance and solutions offers a wide range of opportunities for collaboration – with our field-proven SoloPack™ battery family and beyond. The goal is always to provide defense customers with energy solutions that further enhance resilience, reliability, and mission readiness in the most extreme environments."

"Since inception, Paleblue’s focus has been on advancing battery technologies to solve important issues and create meaningful impacts where legacy portable power solutions have become outdated and underperforming, explains Tom Bishop, Founder and CEO of Paleblue “Our recent efforts with Army Development Command and the Defense Innovation Unit have created an operational energy system that is a platform for partnering with the best defense innovators. We are excited to be collaborating with the team at Galvion to advance our mutual goals and the priorities of our customers and partners."

For more information, images, or to speak with a spokesperson, please contact paleblue@outsidepr.com.

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About Paleblue

Paleblue designs and manufactures the world's best USB rechargeable lithium batteries, offering high-performance, sustainable alternatives to disposable batteries. The company's technology serves consumer and defense markets, engineered to perform in the most demanding environments on earth. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Park City, Utah, Paleblue is on a mission to End Single-Use. Learn more: paleblueearth.com.

About Galvion

Galvion designs, develops, and delivers mission-critical head solutions, intelligent power and data management systems, and advanced integrated soldier systems for the world's most demanding military and tactical teams. A foundational belief in calculated investment and capability expansion drives continued product and technology evolution beyond purely passive protection, focusing instead on active, integrated systems that enhance performance and survivability, with an eye to the ever-changing demands of the modern battlefield. Privately owned with accredited facilities across the US, Canada, UK, and Poland, Galvion's team of 450+ employees work proactively to solve the problems left unsolved by others. For more information, visit galvion.com.





