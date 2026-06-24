Glacier Fresh Showcases Innovative Water Filtration Solutions at WQA Convention & Expo Amid Growing Demand for Better Water Quality

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As concern over drinking water quality reaches record highs among American consumers, Glacier Fresh—a North American leader in residential water purification—joined more than 2,500 water industry professionals at the 2026 Water Quality Association (WQA) Convention & Expo , at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

With 87% of U.S. adults now at least somewhat concerned about the quality of unfiltered tap water in their homes—up sharply from 73% in 2021—the water filtration industry is experiencing a pivotal moment. Emerging contaminants such as PFAS (“forever chemicals”) and microplastics have surged to the forefront of consumer worries, ranking among the top drinking water contaminants Americans are most concerned about. Against this backdrop, the WQA Convention & Expo served as the premier gathering for industry leaders to connect, discover cutting-edge technologies, and shape the future of water quality.

Glacier Fresh joins water industry leaders at WQA Convention & Expo





The WQA Convention & Expo is the most comprehensive annual gathering of water treatment professionals in North America. Now in its 52nd year, the event brings together dealers, manufacturers, consultants, and innovators from around the world to explore advanced products and services in residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment. This year’s theme, “Smarter Solutions. Better Water Today,” underscored the industry’s commitment to addressing evolving water quality challenges through innovation and collaboration.

Glacier Fresh participated as an exhibitor, showcasing its latest advancements in home water filtration systems to an audience of industry professionals, dealers, and potential partners. The company’s presence at the Expo Hall—which featured more than 200 exhibitors—reinforced its position as a growing force in the residential water treatment space.

Changing consumer expectations are driving the evolution of home water filtration

Not long ago, consumers primarily sought water filtration to improve taste and reduce unpleasant odors. Today, the conversation has shifted dramatically. Americans are increasingly educated about the hidden threats in their drinking water—and they are demanding more.

Microplastics have emerged as a top concern, with 59.4% of consumers now aware of and worried about their presence in drinking water. PFAS contamination has also risen sharply in public consciousness, moving from the fifth to the third most concerning contaminant in just one year. These “forever chemicals,” along with heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, and other emerging contaminants, are prompting households to seek filtration solutions that go far beyond basic taste improvement.

“Consumers are no longer asking simply for better-tasting water,” said Cem Bakis, Marketing Manager at Glacier Fresh. “They want to know what’s actually in their water—and they want proof that their filtration system is removing it. The shift from taste to safety is the single most important trend shaping our industry today.”

This evolving consumer mindset is driving the water filtration industry to innovate at an unprecedented pace. Advanced filtration technologies that were once considered specialized are becoming household essentials as families prioritize health, safety, and peace of mind.

Glacier Fresh showcases its approach to smarter and more accessible water filtration





At the WQA Convention & Expo, Glacier Fresh demonstrated how it is meeting rising consumer expectations through three core priorities: improving filtration performance, simplifying user experience, and making advanced purification accessible to every home.

The company highlighted its comprehensive product portfolio, which spans multiple filtration technologies designed for diverse household needs. Key solutions on display included:

Reverse osmosis systems: Glacier Fresh’s U-Series under‑sink RO systems remove over 99.99% of microplastics and PFAS, and more than 99% of lead, with a tankless design and an industry‑leading 3:1 pure‑to‑waste ratio—all without electricity.

Glacier Fresh’s U-Series remove over 99.99% of microplastics and PFAS, and more than 99% of lead, with a tankless design and an industry‑leading 3:1 pure‑to‑waste ratio—all without electricity. Countertop filtration solutions: The PC04 countertop water filter system uses a positively charged nanofiber membrane for zero‑waste filtration, while the Coolon dispenser adds instant chilling—both removing up to 99.9% of PFAS, lead, and heavy metals.

The uses a positively charged nanofiber membrane for zero‑waste filtration, while the Coolon dispenser adds instant chilling—both removing up to 99.9% of PFAS, lead, and heavy metals. Portable and RV filtration: For consumers on the go, Glacier Fresh offers portable RO systems designed for off-grid outdoor activities, removing 99.9% of impurities including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, chlorine, and microplastics.





Every Glacier Fresh filter is tested in an NSF-certified lab and must pass 17 quality checks before shipping, with certifications including NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, 58, and 372, as well as IAPMO listing.

From industry insights to consumer solutions: addressing real-world water challenges

For Glacier Fresh, participation in the WQA Convention & Expo was about more than product demonstration—it was an opportunity to listen, learn, and translate industry conversation into real-world consumer solutions.

“Being at WQA allows us to engage directly with the people who know water best—dealers, technicians, researchers, and fellow innovators,” said Bakis. “These conversations help us understand the real challenges households are facing and refine our approach to product development. Innovation doesn’t happen in a vacuum; it happens when you’re listening to the market and responding to what consumers actually need.”

The convention’s 50+ hours of education sessions covered topics ranging from emerging contaminants to business operations, providing Glacier Fresh’s team with valuable insights into regulatory developments, treatment technologies, and market trends. By engaging with industry professionals and staying attuned to evolving consumer expectations, Glacier Fresh is better positioned to develop filtration solutions that address the contaminants families are most concerned about—today and in the future.

Glacier Fresh continues to advance the future of residential water quality





Founded in 2015 with a mission to make fresh, healthy water accessible to every home, Glacier Fresh has grown into a trusted partner for 8 million households across North America. The company’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its continuous investment in research, quality standards, and sustainable design.

Glacier Fresh’s eco-conscious approach includes industry-first glass filter technology that reduces plastic waste by 65%, reinforcing the company’s dual commitment to health and environmental stewardship. Through partnerships with organizations like Polarhub, the company also supports glacier preservation research and global water security initiatives.

Looking ahead, Glacier Fresh remains focused on advancing residential water quality through technological breakthroughs, rigorous quality assurance, and a deep understanding of what consumers need to feel confident about the water they drink.

“Our vision is to be North America’s lifetime water steward,” Bakis added. “Every product we develop, every partnership we forge, and every conversation we have at events like WQA brings us closer to that goal. Pure water shouldn't be a luxury—it should be a given, in every home, for every family.”

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a North America‑focused water filtration brand dedicated to advancing safer, more reliable drinking water for modern households. Since 2015, the company has been designing innovative filtration solutions for kitchens, outdoor adventures, and eco‑conscious lifestyles. With NSF‑certified products that include reverse osmosis systems, countertop filtration units, and portable solutions, Glacier Fresh serves millions of households committed to healthier hydration. Every filter is tested in the company’s NSF‑certified laboratory and backed by rigorous quality standards. For more information, visit https://glacierfreshfilter.com/ .

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