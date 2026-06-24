Silvercrest Asset Management's Global Value Opportunity Fund Receives a 'Recommended' Rating from Lonsec

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (NASDAQ: SAMG) today announced that its Global Value Opportunity Fund has received a ‘Recommended’ rating from Lonsec, one of Australia’s most respected and widely referenced investment research firms. The rating was awarded following Lonsec’s inaugural review of the Fund.

The report states that the Fund “benefits from a seasoned and stable investment team led by Portfolio Manager Rehan Chaudhri, who has over 31 years of experience in global equities investing.” Furthermore, “the approach is disciplined and supported by strong research capabilities, employing a balanced strategy that spans the value spectrum.”

“Achieving a ‘Recommended’ rating in our inaugural review with Lonsec in Australia is strong recognition of Silvercrest’s Global Value Opportunity team, investment strategy, and track record,” said Richard R. Hough III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silvercrest Asset Management Group. “Australia represents an important and growing market for Silvercrest, and this outcome is another positive step in our commitment to bringing investment capabilities to institutional and wealth clients around the world.”

The Silvercrest Global Value Opportunity Fund, launched earlier this year in Australia, applies a disciplined, research-intensive approach to identifying attractively valued companies across the global equity universe. The strategy spans the value spectrum and is managed by a dedicated team with deep experience in global equity analysis and portfolio construction.

“This rating reflects the rigor and consistency with which our team approaches global equity investing,” said Rehan Chaudhri, Portfolio Manager of the Fund. “We appreciate the thoroughness of Lonsec’s review process and are pleased that our investment philosophy and team capabilities were recognized. We see significant opportunity in the Australian market and are committed to delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for our clients there.”

Silvercrest offers a suite of equity strategies to institutional investors around the world and provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families. The firm’s Global Value Opportunity strategy is part of its broader suite of equity capabilities offered to clients globally.

About Lonsec

Lonsec is one of Australia’s leading investment research firms, providing ratings and research on managed funds, model portfolios, and investment products to financial advisers, wealth managers, and institutional investors. Lonsec’s ratings are widely used as a standard for investment product due diligence across Australia’s institutional and retail wealth management markets.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the “firm”) is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven additional offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe and Australia. As of March 31, 2026, the firm reported assets under management of $35.7 billion.

Disclaimer

The report that included this extract and rating was published by Lonsec Research Pty Ltd ABN 11 151 658 561 AFSL 421 445 (Lonsec) on 10/06/2026. Lonsec receives a fee from fund managers for the preparation of reports. Lonsec’s reports are prepared based on a Research Process that is consistently followed for different products. The information included in the report, including the rating, is general advice only. An investor should be aware that: a) the advice has been prepared without taking into account an investors’ objectives, financial situation or needs; b) an investor should consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to their own objectives, financial situation or needs before acting on the advice; and c) an investor should obtain a Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) (if required) relating to the product, consider the PDS and seek independent financial advice before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. The report, including the rating, is not a recommendation to purchase, sell or hold any product. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Reports are prepared based on information available at the time of preparation and may be subject to change by Lonsec without notice. Visit lonsec.com.au for important documents including the Financial Services Guide and Conflicts of Interests Statement. © 2026 Lonsec. All rights reserved.

Contact: Richard Hough

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com