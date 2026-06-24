Clearsense Healthcare Data Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Availability gives health systems streamlined access to Clearsense’s AI-enabled application rationalization, decommissioning, and active archiving technology through existing AWS Marketplace accounts— further accelerating the path to cost takeout

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense®, a leading healthcare data enablement platform company, today announced that the 1Clearsense Platform™ is now available in AWS Marketplace. Health systems can now procure Clearsense’s AI-enabled application rationalization, decommissioning, and active archiving technology directly within their AWS Marketplace account.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that helps organizations find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With Clearsense now listed in the AWS Marketplace, customers can leverage budgeted AWS spend to tackle one of their largest operational cost drivers: technical debt.

“Application decommissioning represents a major cost takeout opportunity for health systems,” said Jason Z. Rose, CEO at Clearsense. “By making our 1Clearsense platform available in AWS Marketplace, we are making the procurement process faster and easier so that health systems can reduce operating expenses, strengthen cybersecurity, and build a trusted data foundation needed for AI.”

Using a proven assembly-line process, Clearsense operationalizes decommissioning and active archiving at scale, helping health systems reduce recurring costs associated with licensing, support, maintenance, and infrastructure – all while preserving secure, governed access to historical clinical, financial, and operational data.



“Decommissioning is not just about turning off the lights—it is about unlocking the data trapped inside aging systems,” said Jonathan Cook, CTO of Clearsense. “By rationalizing applications and moving legacy data into an active archive, we are reducing the cybersecurity attack surface while preserving the information health systems need for compliance, analytics, AI, and real-time access at the point of care.”



Clearsense’s strategic approach is proven to deliver significant value for health systems. A recent Gartner® case study highlighted how Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems, retired over 800 clinical, financial, and operational systems, unlocking nearly $100 million in permanent operating expense savings.

This same assembly-line operating model now serves as the foundation for Clearsense’s newly launched managed service provider (MSP) offering for application rationalization and active archiving. The offering gives health systems a single accountable partner to manage the full lifecycle of the application portfolio decommissioning.

Explore Clearsense in the AWS Marketplace to learn how your health system can create an assembly-line strategy for high-speed cost takeout today.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data enablement platform designed to help health systems optimize operating costs while revitalizing access to data. The 1Clearsense™ Platform enables large-scale decommissioning of redundant legacy applications using a disciplined, assembly line–style approach that prioritizes speed and cost impact. By retiring legacy systems while preserving access to historical data through active archiving, Clearsense helps organizations eliminate ongoing costs tied to licensing, infrastructure, and support while establishing a stronger data foundation for analytics, AI, and research. Learn more at clearsense.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153