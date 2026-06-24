The Quest to Repair What Multiple Sclerosis Takes Away

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioMedWire Editorial Coverage : Multiple sclerosis (“MS”) gradually strips people of command over their own bodies, advancing steadily with no available cure. More than 2.9 million people across the globe are currently living with the disease. But even with generations of scientific study and research, every approved treatment still falls short of one essential objective: bringing the disease to a complete stop. Existing therapies can slow its advance, but none can halt it outright. That shortfall translates into a future of mounting disability for millions of MS sufferers. Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) ( profile ) is determined working to change that outcome. The company is developing Lucid-MS , a patented, first-in-class drug candidate that approaches the disease from an entirely different angle by directly targeting the myelin sheath that MS destroys; the potential treatment is now preparing to move into phase 2 clinical trials. Quantum BioPharma stands among a group of companies pursuing therapies for neurological, autoimmune and immune-mediated conditions, a group that also includes Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) and Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY).

Multiple sclerosis is especially destructive because of its tendency to worsen progressively.

Instead of working through the immune system, Quantum BioPharma’s Lucid-MS acts directly on the myelin sheath.

The scientific case behind Lucid-MS rests on years of disciplined research.

Quantum BioPharma has finished dosing in both 180-day, repeated-dose oral toxicity and toxicokinetic studies for Lucid-21-302.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Quantum BioPharma editorial.

A Disease That Erodes Movement, Independence

Multiple sclerosis is a long-term inflammatory condition affecting the central nervous system. In MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks the brain and spinal cord, damaging myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibers that allows electrical impulses to travel efficiently. As myelin breaks down, these signals slow, falter or fail altogether, resulting in a mix of symptoms that can include tingling, vision disturbances, mobility difficulties, cognitive decline and, over time, a progressive erosion of physical control.

MS does not spare any age group. The worldwide average age at diagnosis is 32, with an estimated 1.5% of all those with MS diagnosed before turning 18. Women receive an MS diagnosis at twice the rate of men. Within the United States alone, close to one million people are currently living with the disease in the United States, a number that more than doubled over earlier figures once researchers applied more rigorous, contemporary counting methods. Unfortunately, the trend continues upward , with prevalence climbing in every region of the world since 2013.

In addition, MS is especially destructive because of its tendency to worsen progressively. Many patients initially experience a relapsing-remitting pattern, in which symptoms flare and then partially subside. Over time, however, a substantial share of patients shift into secondary progressive MS, a phase marked by steadily accumulating disability. According to the National MS Society, many people with MS end up juggling several medications at once, with each med addressing a separate symptom or relapse episode, yet none capable of confronting the underlying nerve damage that continues to erode their quality of life.

The disease also imposes a substantial financial toll. The worldwide market for MS therapeutics was valued at roughly $27.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to climb to $38.62 billion by 2030, a trajectory driven not by curative treatments but by the sheer volume of patients requiring care across their lifetimes. That market dynamic highlights just how large the unmet need truly is. Patients require more than ongoing management; they need a therapy capable of interrupting the disease process itself.

That is exactly the objective Quantum BioPharma has set out to achieve. The company is advancing Lucid-MS, a patented, first-in-class drug candidate unlike any therapy currently on the market, one engineered to act on the myelin sheath directly with the aim of preventing and protecting its breakdown.

Acting Directly on the Myelin Sheath

The majority of approved MS treatments function by modulating the immune system. They subdue or redirect the immune response responsible for attacking myelin, an approach that can lower relapse frequency and slow the buildup of disability. These therapies have delivered genuine clinical progress. Yet none of them directly address the myelin tissue itself or work to rebuild what has already been lost. For patients in the progressive stages of MS, immune modulation alone frequently proves inadequate.

Lucid-MS charts an entirely separate course. Known technically as Lucid-21-302, the candidate is a patented New Chemical Entity, classified as a first-in-class, nonimmunomodulatory, neuroprotective compound. Instead of working through the immune system, Lucid-MS acts directly on the myelin sheath. In preclinical models, it has demonstrated the ability to protect myelin from degradation, a key pathological process underlying multiple sclerosis. No currently approved treatment offers a comparable mechanism of action.

A defining feature of Lucid-MS is that it does not impact immune function. That quality separates it from most existing MS therapies and may translate into a meaningful safety benefit. It also frames Lucid-MS not as a substitute for immune-modulating drugs but as a potential complement to them, or should future trial results support its early promise, as a foundational therapy in its own right. The drug is also being advanced in an oral form, which would offer patients greater convenience than the injectable or infusion-based treatments many currently rely on.

Quantum BioPharma controls exclusive global rights to Lucid-MS through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. The program is guided by a top-tier scientific team that includes advisor Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, recipient of the Julia Levy Award, a senior scientist at the University Health Network and a professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Toronto. The scientific team also includes Dr. Andrzej Chruscinski, vice president of Scientific and Clinical Affairs, whose career spans Stanford-trained internal medicine alongside cardiology and neurological research. This group is working toward something no approved drug has yet accomplished: an MS therapy that directly safeguards myelin.

From Laboratory Findings to Human Studies

The scientific case behind Lucid-MS rests on years of disciplined research. The compound has undergone study for upward of a decade, with findings published in some of medicine's most respected journals, including the “Journal of Medicinal Chemistry” and the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.” These peer-reviewed papers track the compound's indicated capacity to prevent demyelination in preclinical settings.

The animal-model results are notable. Across experiments carried out in multiple laboratories over the course of several years, Lucid-MS sped up functional recovery in mouse models of MS, preserved myelin integrity and reduced regional degradation. Documented results report that, following treatment, mice regain the capability to walk. This outcome did not stem from isolated experiments but from an extensive body of studies. The results proved compelling enough to justify advancing the compound into human trials.

Quantum BioPharma presented its phase 1 clinical trial application for Lucid-MS to evaluate first-in-human safety and tolerability in 2023. The trial encompassed both Single Ascending Dose (“SAD”) and Multiple Ascending Dose (“MAD”) phases, which were administered among healthy volunteers. Results from the clinical study report identified no safety or tolerability concerns associated with daily dosing. Dosing in phase 1 among healthy human volunteers was successfully completed, with Lucid-MS characterized as exhibiting a favorable safety profile and good tolerability.

Should upcoming phase 2 trials in MS patients confirm what the preclinical work suggested — that Lucid-MS can stop and prevent myelin degradation — it would represent an unprecedented milestone. No therapy currently approved for MS has shown the ability to help patients regain physical function previously lost to myelin damage. While human trials remain necessary to determine whether the preclinical results carry over to patients, a decade's worth of accumulated data provides a scientifically credible basis for that optimism.

Submitting the IND, Preparing for Phase 2

Late last year, the company finished dosing in both 180-day, repeated-dose oral toxicity and toxicokinetic studies for Lucid-21-302. These studies represent essential elements of the Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requires before authorizing a phase 2 trial. Completing these extended safety studies marked a meaningful advance toward formal regulatory submission.

The company additionally entered into agreements with a leading contract development and manufacturing organization to develop and produce an oral formulation of Lucid-MS, a critical step in preparing the drug for clinical use. Following that, in April this year, Quantum BioPharma officially filed its IND application with the FDA for Lucid-MS, aiming for a phase 2 trial designed to assess the therapy's efficacy, safety and tolerability among people living with MS.

To carry out a phase 2 trial, Quantum BioPharma announced a binding letter of intent with Allucent, a global contract research organization with extensive experience running central nervous system trials. Quantum BioPharma also named a principal investigator for the upcoming trial, marking further progress in the clinical development program. These steps are indicative of an organization that has advanced methodically from encouraging preclinical results to taking the steps towards producing the human clinical data the MS community is waiting for.

A Pioneering Partnership Sheds Light on the Path Forward

Quantum BioPharma is concurrently working with a tool that could prove vital to assessing Lucid-MS's effectiveness: an advanced imaging technique capable of directly visualizing myelin within the living human brain. Quantum BioPharma recently launched a joint clinical study with researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (“MGH”) to validate a novel positron emission tomography imaging method for tracking myelin integrity and demyelination in MS.

The study centers on a PET tracer known as [18F]3F4AP, developed by Dr. Pedro Brugarolas, who is an investigator in the Department of Radiology at MGH and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Eric Klawiter, director of the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuromyelitis Optica Unit at MGH and an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, is co-investigator on the project.

In June of last year, the first patient with MS was scanned successfully, which marked the formal start of active patient enrollment. The MGH research team also published encouraging results in the “European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging,” in a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The tracer exhibited strong properties for brain imaging and, notably, was able to distinguish differences among lesions that conventional MRI could not detect. Last month, the study reached the midpoint of patient enrollment, with preliminary imaging results showing encouraging signal strength in acute MS lesions.

The importance of this imaging work to Lucid-MS's development is difficult to overstate. One of the central challenges in developing any remyelinating therapy is confirming whether it is genuinely working, and conventional MRI cannot provide a direct, quantitative measure of myelin. Assuming it is validated, the [18F]3F4AP tracer could supply precisely that: a real-time biological window into how effectively a drug is protecting or restoring the myelin sheath.

Chruscinski has noted that this tool has the potential to fundamentally reshape how demyelination is assessed, offering a direct view into axonal health and enabling clearer demonstration of how therapies such as Lucid-MS perform. This collaboration among the University Health Network, Massachusetts General Hospital and researchers affiliated with Harvard Medical School brings together world-class scientific expertise around a common purpose.

Quantum BioPharma is laser focused on that objective. With the global MS therapeutics market projected to surpass $38 billion by 2030, the commercial stakes involved are substantial. Yet for the nearly three million people living with MS worldwide, what matters most is whether a therapy can finally achieve what none has accomplished before: Halting the disease, repairing the damage it causes and restoring the bodily control that MS has taken away. Should Lucid-MS fulfill its preclinical promise in human trials, it would represent more than a new drug; it would mark a genuine turning point.

Advancing Treatment Options Across Sectors

Recent developments across the biopharmaceutical industry highlight continued momentum in the development of therapies for autoimmune, immune-mediated and chronic inflammatory diseases. Companies are reporting encouraging clinical results, expanding development programs and achieving important regulatory milestones as they work to address conditions that can significantly impact quality of life and often remain difficult to treat.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) presented data from the RemIND trial at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress. The data showed that Rhapsido(R) (remibrutinib) met its primary endpoints across the three most common chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) subtypes, becoming the first-ever treatment to demonstrate efficacy in a global Phase III CIndU clinical trial. In the RemIND trial, higher rates of complete responses were observed at week 12, with responses seen as early as week 2 in two subtypes. These results demonstrate that Rhapsido may provide sustained relief for patients whose disease remains inadequately controlled after treatment with second-generation H1-antihistamines.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced positive topline results from the phase 3 ATLAS-UC induction-only study (study 2). The study evaluated tulisokibart (“MK-7240”), an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor-like cytokine 1A (TL1A), in patients with moderately to severely active UC. The study successfully met its primary endpoint of clinical remission according to the Modified Mayo Score at week 12, as well as key secondary endpoints. In addition, consistent with previously reported phase 2 studies, no safety concerns were identified.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) reported positive topline phase 1 data for subcutaneous BRIUMVI in patients with myasthenia gravis. The company also announced the initiation of a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BRIUMVI as a maintenance therapy following induction with efgartigimod in adult patients with MG. The company noted that the encouraging results support continued development of BRIUMVI in MG and also mark an important milestone in expanding the potential utility of BRIUMVI beyond multiple sclerosis.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) announced that the European Commission has approved Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) in combination with doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients 12 years of age and older with previously untreated stage 3 or 4 classical Hodgkin lymphoma. This approval marks a significant milestone, establishing the Opdivo plus AVD combination as the first immunotherapy-based regimen available in the European Union for newly diagnosed advanced cHL.

As scientific understanding of immune system dysfunction continues to evolve, researchers are uncovering new therapeutic targets and refining treatment strategies across a broad range of diseases. These efforts reflect a growing focus on delivering therapies that offer greater efficacy, convenience and durability while helping address substantial unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit Quantum BioPharma Ltd .

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