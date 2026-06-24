Next-Generation DNA Repair Inhibitors Could Capture Billions in Emerging Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioMedWire Editorial Coverage: Oncology research is moving through one of its most active stretches in years. DNA Damage Response (“DDR”) inhibitors, a category of drugs that work by blocking cancer cells' capacity to fix their own damaged DNA, are growing well beyond the poly ADP ribose polymerase (“PARP”) inhibitor that first defined the category. DDR-inhibiting therapies generated an estimated $7 billion-plus in worldwide sales in 2025, and the wider oncology, diagnostics and precision medicine markets are expected to approach about $750 billion by 2030. A fresh wave of inhibitor classes is now taking shape as the next major opportunity. Standing at the leading edge of this shift is Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (profile), a Canadian clinical-stage oncology company developing ONC010(TM), a nanoparticle-encapsulated PNKP inhibitor designed to target a DNA repair enzyme that participates in several distinct repair pathways. As the industry works toward the next generation of synthetic lethality assets, Onco-Innovations occupies a distinctive niche as it builds out its position within the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology space, alongside other established companies such as Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), all of which are focused on developing therapies for serious illnesses, including cancer.

PARP inhibitors reshaped oncology when they first reached patients some 10 years ago, but they represent just one entry point into a much larger and more intricate biological network.

Onco-Technologies owns exclusive worldwide rights to a foundational set of PNKP inhibitor technologies.

The company’s preclinical program has generated concrete, measurable outcomes that support the biological case for PNKP inhibition in solid tumors.

Onco-Innovations holds global rights across three separate layers of protection, with each layer reinforcing the others.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Onco-Innovations editorial.

DNA Repair Science Expands Past the PARP Era

PARP inhibitors reshaped oncology when they first reached patients some 10 years ago. They put into practice a concept known as synthetic lethality, in which cancers carrying particular DNA repair defects could be selectively destroyed by disabling a secondary repair pathway. The effect was striking in BRCA-mutated cancers, and the drug class has since grown into a market worth billions of dollars. Yet PARP inhibitors represent just one entry point into a much larger and more intricate biological network.

The DNA Damage Response system involves dozens of proteins and pathways that cancer cells depend on to withstand chemotherapy, radiation and other forms of cellular stress. Researchers have spent years systematically charting this network in search of new drug targets. A field once confined to academic circles is now attracting serious investment and clinical interest. Artios Pharma, for instance, closed a $115 million Series D financing round late last year to advance mid-stage studies of experimental cancer drugs targeting DNA repair mechanisms beyond PARP, one of the strongest signals yet that this segment has matured into an investable category.

The clinical pipeline backs up that narrative. Last month, Artios dosed its first patient in a randomized phase 2 trial of ART6043, a DNA polymerase theta inhibitor, in patients with gBRCA-mutated, HER2-negative breast cancer, advancing a non-PARP DDR target into mid-stage, biomarker-guided development. Also last month, MD Anderson released phase 1 proof-of-concept results for RO7589831, a Werner helicase inhibitor, in cancers exhibiting high microsatellite instability. These are not minor announcements; they demonstrate that novel DDR mechanisms can produce real clinical responses in actual patients.

Interest from potential partners in DDR assets has remained resilient even amid broader market turbulence. Last year, Repare Therapeutics out-licensed lunresertib to Debiopharm in a deal worth $10 million upfront, plus up to $257 million tied to milestones. Debiopharm went on to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Fast Track designation for a lunresertib combination in April 2026, converting a licensing arrangement into a formal regulatory achievement. The takeaway for investors appears straightforward: Biomarker-defined DDR assets backed by a credible scientific mechanism can still attract partners and earn regulatory recognition, even when funding conditions remain cautious.

Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase, or PNKP, is a DNA repair enzyme that functions across numerous repair pathways, addressing both single-strand and double-strand break repair. This broader scope gives PNKP inhibitors a potentially wider therapeutic reach than PARP inhibitors, which act primarily on single-strand break repair. Inhibiting PNKP has already shown preclinical activity in colorectal, lung, breast, prostate, ovarian and blood cancers. With worldwide PARP inhibitor revenue forecast to total roughly $12 billion by 2030, PNKP inhibitors are surfacing as a significant drug class positioned to capture share within the expanding DNA Damage Response segment. Onco-Innovations has established itself as the recognized leader for this novel DDR target.

Holding First-Mover Ground in Wide-Open Category

Most competitive space in oncology drug development becomes crowded quickly. PARP inhibitors, PD-1 checkpoint drugs and CDK4/6 inhibitors each drew dozens of rivals once their commercial promise became evident. PNKP inhibitors stand apart from that pattern. The target has been described in academic literature for years, yet the drug-development community has been slow to act on it. That hesitancy created an opening, and Onco-Innovations has moved directly into it.

The company owns exclusive worldwide rights to a foundational set of PNKP inhibitor technologies. This encompasses the core inhibitor compounds, the nanoparticle delivery science needed to carry those compounds effectively to tumors, and the synthetic lethality applications that define how the therapy is meant to function. Holding rights across molecular design, delivery mechanism and therapeutic application simultaneously is uncommon at this stage of oncology development.

The competitive value of this position becomes clearer with added information. Once a new DDR target draws widespread industry attention, patent landscapes become congested, valuations climb and the window for first movers closes. Onco-Innovations entered the PNKP space while that window was still open. The company's patents cover the PNKP inhibitor technology as well as the ONC010 program, extending protection across the small molecule inhibitors themselves, the delivery system and the clinical applications, which together form a wide and durable competitive barrier.

The broader DDR market supplies the commercial backdrop. Per the company, DDR-inhibiting products surpassed $7 billion in global sales last year. The global oncology market overall is forecast to approach $500 billion by 2032, representing growth of 131% across a 10-year span. Within that landscape, PNKP inhibitors occupy a category with no approved competitor and no entrenched incumbent. Rather than fighting for share in an already mature market, the company is effectively building the market itself.

Laboratory Evidence Lays Groundwork for Clinical Trials

Among the central risk factors in early-stage oncology investing is the distance separating laboratory findings from clinical reality. Onco-Innovations has worked methodically to close that gap. The company’s preclinical program has generated concrete, measurable outcomes that support the biological case for PNKP inhibition in solid tumors.

The standout finding from animal studies relates to survival outcomes in colorectal cancer. Published preclinical data show that the company's novel nanoparticle formulation, ONC010, extended median survival to 60 days in mice with PTEN-deficient colorectal cancer, compared with 23 days in untreated animals, more than double the survival duration. The same body of research showed substantial tumor growth reduction relative to placebo, paired with a favorable toxicity profile.

The lack of observed toxicity in animal models carries particular weight. DDR inhibitors have generally run into off-target effects that constrain their clinical usefulness. Onco-Innovations' nanoparticle delivery system was built specifically to deal with this challenge. By pairing the active pharmaceutical ingredient A83B4C63 with a polymer-based micellar carrier, the platform extends circulation time and encourages preferential buildup within tumor tissue while reducing exposure to healthy cells.

The company has continued advancing its Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls program alongside its preclinical research. Onco-Innovations is carrying out manufacturing scale-up and formulation development with Dalton Pharma Services, while running IND-enabling studies, including pharmacokinetic and biodistribution work, with Nucro-Technics. The company recently reported successful API process development and intermediate-scale production for its PNKP inhibitor technology, the kind of key manufacturing announcements that reduce risk on the path toward a first-in-human trial.

The company has also set up a subsidiary in Australia to back anticipated phase 1 development through the Therapeutic Goods Administration regulatory pathway. Activation of a first-in-human phase 1 trial is planned later this year. The anticipated clinical approach is underpinned by validated preclinical data, a clear regulatory roadmap and the possibility of pursuing Fast Track designation, considering the substantial unmet need across the target indications.

Intellectual Property Designed to Protect Exclusivity

Intellectual property forms the foundation of value in early-stage drug development. Without critical IP, clinical achievements fail to result in commercial exclusivity. Onco-Innovations has constructed its IP portfolio with that principle firmly in place. The company owns global rights across three separate layers of protection, with each layer reinforcing the others.

The first layer covers the core PNKP inhibitor molecules, the foundational drug candidates from which ONC010 and future programs are derived. The second layer covers the nanoparticle delivery science, specifically the polymer-based micellar carrier system that enables effective tumor-targeted delivery of the inhibitors. This delivery technology is not a peripheral feature; it is central to the program's ability to achieve efficacy without unacceptable toxicity. The third layer protects synthetic lethality applications, which outlines how the therapy is matched to specific tumor biology to maximize selective destruction of cancer cells.

Collectively, these patents provide comprehensive protection for the PNKP technology and the ONC010 program. The portfolio is designed to included not just the current lead compound but the main platform itself, supporting the company's specified objective of increasing its PNKP inhibitor technology across additional cancer types.

For example, the company has wrapped up a collaborative project with Kuano, applying a quantum-based computational chemistry platform to generate insights aimed at optimizing PNKP inhibitor technology, further reinforcing the molecular foundation underlying the program.

Causal AI Speeds Up Precision-Focused Trial Design

Drug development remains costly and slow. The typical oncology drug requires more than a decade and over $1 billion to reach the market, and most candidates that enter clinical trials ultimately fail. Artificial intelligence is being applied with growing frequency to improve those odds, not by substituting for biology but by making it easier to identify the right patients, design more effective trials and interpret results more rapidly.

With this in mind, last year Onco-Innovations acquired Inka Health Corp. Inka Health's SynoGraph(TM) platform prototype is a proprietary causal AI engine built specifically for oncology applications. Unlike standard machine learning, which identifies statistical correlations, causal AI is designed to reason about cause-and-effect relationships, a difference that carries significant weight in clinical research, where the gap between association and true causation can be the reason a drug appears effective or ineffective.

The SynoGraph offering is designed to support patient stratification, clinical trial design, translational decision-making and evidence generation. The exclusive prototype will combine real-world data, clinical evidence and molecular insights to help predict trial outcomes, treatment efficacy and safety, as well as adverse events. For a company preparing to launch a first-in-human trial, the ability to pinpoint the right patient population before the trial even begins represents a meaningful reduction in clinical risk rather than a mere convenience.

Inka Health is also working with both AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline in collaborations centered on predictive modeling, real-world evidence and AI-enabled cancer study. These companies are far from minor partners. And last month, Inka Health started a research partnership within PROmAI, additionally broadening the range of applications for the SynoGraph platform.

Folding SynoGraph into the ONC010 development program means Onco-Innovations can use AI-driven patient stratification across its planned clinical studies. This provides the potential to shorten enrollment timelines, enhance the signal within early efficacy data and increase the overall potential for success. Precision-focused trial design is increasingly becoming a significant differentiator within oncology, and Onco-Innovations is working to build that capability internally.

Biotech Innovation Continues Advancing Patient Care

Recent developments across the biotechnology industry highlight continued progress in the development of innovative therapies and preventive treatments for a wide range of serious diseases. Companies are achieving important regulatory milestones, reporting encouraging clinical trial results and advancing next-generation treatment approaches designed to improve patient outcomes.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced that the FDA has approved an expanded indication for CAPVAXIVE(R) (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine). The indication will include children and adolescents aged 2 through 17 years who have completed a primary pediatric pneumococcal vaccination series and have one or more chronic medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for pneumococcal disease. With this approval, CAPVAXIVE is the only PCV specifically indicated and studied in the United States for use in this patient population.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the FDA has approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI(R) (marstacimab-hncq). The expanded indication includes the treatment of patients, diagnosed with hemophilia A or B, who are 12 years and older with inhibitors and pediatric patients (ages 6 to 11 years) with or without inhibitors. HYMPAVZI is now indicated in the United States for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) with or without factor VIII inhibitors, or hemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency) with or without factor IX inhibitors.

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) is reporting interim phase 2 data from the global phase 2/3 ROSETTA Lung-02 clinical trial. The trial evaluated the investigational PD-L1xVEGF-A bispecific immunomodulator pumitamig, also known as BNT327 or BMS-986545, plus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). The data showed encouraging anti-tumor activity, with high response rates observed in both nonsquamous and squamous NSCLC and at each PD-L1 expression level. The data was presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced that the primary efficacy endpoint at Week 48 was met in both the phase 3 ISLEND-1 and ISLEND-2 trials with the investigational oral once-weekly single-tablet HIV treatment regimen of islatravir/lenacapavir. The ISLEND trials are evaluating the efficacy and safety of islatravir 2 mg/lenacapavir 300 mg (ISL/LEN) in people with HIV who are virologically suppressed and switched from BIKTARVY(R) (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) (ISLEND-1) or standard of care antiretroviral regimens (ISLEND-2). The safety profile of ISL/LEN was generally comparable to the comparator regimens studied in the ISLEND trials, and no new safety concerns were identified.

As scientific innovation continues to accelerate, the biotechnology sector remains at the forefront of transforming healthcare through novel medicines, advanced biologics and precision treatment strategies. These achievements reflect a growing pipeline of therapies that have the potential to reshape treatment standards and deliver meaningful benefits to patients across diverse disease areas.

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