Bitget Rewards Cross-Market Trading With New VIP Miracle Badge Program





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the VIP Miracle Badge Program, a new initiative designed to recognize active traders across crypto, stocks, and CFD markets while expanding access to premium services and exclusive rewards. The program introduces a series of achievement badges tied to trading activity across multiple asset classes and forms part of Bitget's broader effort to build a comprehensive VIP ecosystem for multi-asset traders.

As trading increasingly moves beyond a single asset class, users are building strategies across crypto, equities, commodities, foreign exchange products, and derivatives. The VIP Miracle Badge Program was created to recognize that evolution, rewarding traders who actively participate across the broader Universal Exchange ecosystem rather than within a single market segment.

“Most traders today rarely stay within one market,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As users diversify their portfolios and move across markets, expectations around service, execution, and access continue to evolve. The VIP Miracle Badge Program builds on our VIP offering by recognizing trading achievements while giving users access to services and experiences designed for a multi-asset environment.”

The VIP Miracle Badge Program introduces four achievement categories based on trading participation and performance across different markets. The UEX Trading Master badge recognizes users active across multiple asset classes. The Futures Trading Master badge is designed for derivatives traders, while the Stock Trading Master and CFD Trading Master badges recognize participation across tokenized equities, commodities, foreign exchange products, and global indices.

The launch follows a series of initiatives aimed at expanding access to Bitget's VIP services. Recent programs include the VIP Fast Track Program, which allows eligible traders to access VIP benefits more efficiently, and the VIP Airdrop Season, which provides exclusive opportunities across products and asset categories. Together, these initiatives support Bitget's Universal Exchange strategy by creating a more connected experience for users participating across crypto and traditional financial markets.

As Bitget continues to expand access to tokenized stocks, commodities, foreign exchange products, and digital assets through a single platform, the VIP Miracle Badge Program adds a new layer of recognition and rewards for traders operating across global markets. The initiative reflects the growing role of multi-asset participation within the Universal Exchange ecosystem and the increasing demand for services built around the needs of active traders.

For more information, visit: https://www.bitget.com/activity/vip-medal

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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