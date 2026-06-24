Bitget Upgrades CFD Copy Trading With Personalized Risk Controls





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced major upgrades to its CFD Copy Trading system, giving followers greater control over risk management through new position sizing models, independent take-profit and stop-loss settings, and advanced exposure controls.

Copy trading has become one of the most popular ways for users to participate in financial markets, allowing traders to replicate the strategies of experienced market participants. However, as adoption has grown, many users have encountered challenges associated with traditional copy trading models, particularly when differences in risk tolerance and trading style create unintended exposure.

To address these concerns, Bitget’s latest upgrade introduces two new position sizing models. Under Fixed Ratio mode, position sizes are automatically adjusted according to the relative account equity of the follower and the trader being copied, reducing the risks associated with capital mismatches. Fixed Lot mode allows followers to define a predetermined position size for every copied trade, giving users more direct control over their exposure regardless of the trader’s order size.

The update also introduces independent take-profit and stop-loss settings for followers, allowing users to establish personal risk thresholds separate from those of the trader they follow. Once a predefined profit or loss level is reached, positions can be automatically closed based on the follower’s individual settings. Additional controls, including maximum copy lot limits and custom lot multipliers, provide further flexibility for both new and experienced users.

“Copy trading does mean giving up control of your account,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As users become more sophisticated, they want the ability to benefit from experienced traders while managing risk according to their own objectives. This upgrade shifts copy trading from simple strategy replication toward a more personalized and controlled trading experience.”

The enhancements were developed in response to user feedback and reflect a broader industry shift toward more flexible risk management tools. As traders increasingly participate across crypto and traditional financial markets, demand continues to grow for products that balance accessibility with greater control over capital allocation and risk exposure.

The launch follows Bitget’s continued expansion of its CFD offering within the Universal Exchange ecosystem, which brings together crypto, stocks, commodities, foreign exchange products, and derivatives through a unified trading environment. Earlier this month, Bitget was recognized as the “ Best Global Multi-Asset Trading Platform ” at the Online Trading Expo, marking the company’s first award in the CFD sector and reflecting growing industry recognition of its multi-asset trading strategy. By strengthening risk management capabilities within copy trading, Bitget continues enhancing the tools and infrastructure available to traders participating across global markets.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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