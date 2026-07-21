Bitget Emerges as a Leading TradFi Trading Venue With Nearly $70B in Q2 Perpetual Volume, TokenInsight Report Finds





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has emerged as one of the leading venues for TradFi trading products, generating nearly $70 billion in TradFi perpetual trading volume in Q2 2026, according to the TokenInsight Q2 2026 Crypto Exchange Report . The report cements Bitget's growing presence in the rapidly expanding TradFi segment, where crypto exchanges are increasingly connecting digital asset infrastructure with global financial markets.

The report found that TradFi perpetuals became one of the fastest-growing segments across crypto exchanges during Q2, with monthly trading volume increasing from $52 billion in January to $268 billion in June. Equity perpetuals became the main growth driver during the quarter as exchanges expanded into tokenized stocks, IPO products, and other real-world assets. TokenInsight noted that TradFi perpetuals have evolved from an emerging product category into a strategically important area of competition for exchanges.

Bitget's growth in TradFi markets follows a series of product launches under its Universal Exchange strategy, including IPO Prime and Stocks 2.0 , which were highlighted by TokenInsight among the industry's notable Q2 developments. The report also found that TradFi perpetuals accounted for 8.61% of Bitget's total derivatives volume, the second-highest penetration rate among major centralized exchanges.

During the quarter, Bitget maintained a top-three position across both commodity and equity perpetual markets, while recording nearly $70 billion in TradFi perpetual trading volume. The exchange also expanded its broader derivatives position, with futures open interest market share increasing from 7.81% in Q1 to 8.58% in Q2, marking one of the strongest gains among major exchanges tracked by TokenInsight.

"The data points to a market that is starting to catch up with the vision behind our Universal Exchange," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "UEX is built around the belief that investors don't want separate platforms for crypto and traditional finance, they want frictionless access to opportunities across both. The trading volumes we're seeing today reinforces that this is where the market is heading."

The findings come as the broader exchange industry shifts toward multi-asset trading. While total crypto exchange volume declined modestly to $16.5 trillion in Q2, spot activity recovered from $3.3 trillion to $4.5 trillion as market participants responded to renewed volatility and Bitcoin's repeated tests of the $60,000 support level.

Bitget's Universal Exchange ecosystem brings together crypto, tokenized equities, commodities, and other global assets through a unified trading experience. As TradFi and crypto markets continue to converge, Bitget continues expanding the infrastructure needed to support increasingly diverse trading activity.

Read TokenInsight's Q2 2026 Crypto Exchange Report here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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