Bitget Wallet Partners with Mesh to Expand Crypto Payments





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has formalized its partnership with Mesh, a global crypto payments network connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial platforms. Building on an existing integration, the partnership expands where Bitget Wallet users can move and spend the digital assets they already hold.

Through Mesh, users can connect Bitget Wallet directly to participating platforms and fund accounts or make purchases without copying wallet addresses, switching apps, or navigating unfamiliar technical steps. Bitget Wallet appears within Mesh's connection interface, allowing users to link their account and complete transactions in a few taps. The integration addresses a persistent gap in crypto: while digital assets are widely held, using them across different services often remains fragmented and difficult.

The partnership adds another layer to Bitget Wallet's global payment network, which includes a Visa and Mastercard crypto card accepted at 150 million merchants worldwide, regional QR payments, bank transfers and an in-app shop. These services are supported by the Onchain Payments Matrix, Bitget Wallet's infrastructure connecting blockchains, stablecoin issuers, card networks, banks, liquidity providers, and merchants. The network has processed more than $177 billion in stablecoin volume to date.

"Crypto becomes more useful when people can easily use the assets they already hold," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Mesh connects Bitget Wallet to more platforms, allowing users to fund accounts or make purchases with fewer steps and without switching between apps."

"Formalizing our partnership with Bitget Wallet is about building something more durable together," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "Our shared goal is simple: make the crypto people already hold easy to put to use — to move it or spend it — wherever they want. This is the foundation for a lot more to come."

The partnership comes as both companies expand their payment capabilities. Mesh recently introduced the Mesh Alliance Program for enterprise payments, launched Mesh Wallet to support stablecoin transactions by AI agents, joined Paxos' Global Dollar Network, and expanded across APAC and EMEA. Bitget Wallet, meanwhile, is developing a broader everyday finance account for saving, sending, and spending digital dollars. The platform now serves more than 100 million users, while card spending tripled during the first half of 2026, reflecting growing use of crypto for everyday transactions.

More information is available on the Bitget Wallet website .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars — and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com .

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering a connected and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com .

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28f6342f-fd0e-44cc-a380-f09dacf77047