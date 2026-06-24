ServiceTitan’s Max Drives AI-Powered Growth for Contractors

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today released aggregate performance data from Max , ServiceTitan’s flagship package. Max is delivering early measurable results across the job lifecycle by automating and optimizing key stages from lead generation and dispatch, field execution, technician revenue, and more.

"Seeing our early Max customers reach new levels of growth is the realization of ServiceTitan's founding vision to transform the lives of hardworking contractors by helping them efficiently grow revenue," said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder at ServiceTitan. "From day one, we imagined a world where technicians focused on serving customers in the field, owners focused on business outcomes, and ServiceTitan handled all of the operational complexity in between. Max and the Agentic Operating System bring this to life through true end-to-end workflows, where humans and AI agents partner together seamlessly, giving contractors the freedom to scale with efficiency while focusing entirely on their craft."

Max by the Numbers

ServiceTitan data shows that businesses on Max are seeing meaningful improvements relative to pre-Max performance baselines leading to faster revenue growth than similar businesses not on Max. Call booking rates are up over 500 basis points versus peers, and close rates are up over 1,000 basis points versus peers.

End-to-End Automation in Practice

Max orchestrates end-to-end automation for trades businesses. What used to require manual coordination can now be managed intelligently by human teams working in tandem with AI agents, positioning every player to focus on what they do best.

AI agents within Max can detect available capacity and automatically throttle demand generation to fill capacity. Specialized voice agents answer inbound calls and book appointments, while seamlessly escalating to a human call center manager when needed. In the field, technicians focus on the customer by diagnosing problems and providing an exceptional experience, while an AI agent automatically generates customized quotes. By unifying data across ServiceTitan, Max makes every handoff frictionless, resulting in a faster, smarter, and more reliable operation all on a single platform.

Adopting Max

Since launching, Max has seen strong adoption. Locations on Max more than doubled in ServiceTitan’s first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026, and ServiceTitan expects to continue growing Max as onboarding capacity increases to meet demand.

For Team Rooter, a residential plumbing company in Sun Valley, California, Max has supported improvements in operational performance . Online booking conversions rose from 61% to 66%, and the company reported its highest-revenue month in nine years in December 2025. Since adopting Max, Team Rooter has also seen a year-over-year revenue increase of 18%, and a 39% increase in its average ticket size year-over-year.

Eduard Arakelyan, CEO of Team Rooter, immediately recognized the significance for the industry.

"As soon as I saw a Max demo, I knew this was the future. This is how AI and automation are going to transform our industry," said Eduard Arakelyan, CEO of Team Rooter. "While our techs remain the heart of our field operations, every process leading up to that point is becoming more efficient. It’s getting more efficient by the day, and our revenue growth is the proof. We’re all in. For us, it’s Max or nothing. Halfway is just halfway."

Max is currently in limited release, and ServiceTitan customers can apply for early access. For more information, visit: https://www.servicetitan.com/max

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades — a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at: www.servicetitan.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management’s expectations with respect to the expansion of Max, our business, products, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises nor guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The performance data and customer results described in this press release reflect participants who were selected for early access in the ServiceTitan Max program. Results are based on internal ServiceTitan data and customer-reported metrics and have not been independently verified. Individual customer results reflect multiple contributing factors and may not be solely attributable to ServiceTitan Max. Aggregate metrics comparing Max participants to peer businesses are drawn from ServiceTitan platform data for a limited cohort during the early access period and may not be representative of the results that other businesses will achieve. Results may vary based on business size, market conditions, trades serviced, operational practices, tenure on the ServiceTitan platform, and other factors, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those described herein.

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