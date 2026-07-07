TrussPoint Builds Foundation for Residential Exterior Growth with ServiceTitan

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that TrussPoint Roofing & Exterior Renovations , a growth-oriented investment platform focused on residential home exterior services, has selected ServiceTitan to help support continued growth across its expanding portfolio of roofing brands.

“TrussPoint has built a unique model centered on investing in people and helping founder-led businesses realize their full potential,” said Nina Katsman, General Manager of Exteriors at ServiceTitan. “By combining local expertise with a shared operational platform, TrussPoint is creating a scalable foundation for growth while preserving the cultures and customer relationships that make each brand successful. We’re proud to support their continued expansion and help enable the next phase of growth across their portfolio.”

Backed by Soundcore Capital Partners, TrussPoint has quickly established itself as a leading platform in the residential roofing and exterior services sector since its founding in 2025, supporting brands including Ridge Top Exteriors , Mario’s Roofing , Eaton Roofing & Exteriors and Runyon & Sons Roofing . As TrussPoint continues to expand its footprint, ServiceTitan will serve as the operational backbone supporting alignment and visibility across the organization while helping local brands maintain the cultures and customer experiences that have fueled their success.

“We believe the best businesses are built by the people who know their customers and communities best,” said Chad Colony, Chief Executive Officer of TrussPoint. “Our role is not to replace what makes these companies special, but to provide the resources, processes and support that allow them to realize their full potential. ServiceTitan provides a scalable foundation that helps our teams operate more efficiently while creating new opportunities for growth across the organization.”

TrussPoint partners with family-owned businesses to help them scale while preserving the local relationships, expertise, and cultures that have made them successful. By providing resources, processes, and support, the company enables local teams to continue doing what they do best, while creating new opportunities for employees and leaders across the organization.

“When we joined TrussPoint, it was important to us that we preserve the culture and reputation we’ve spent decades building,” said Stephen Goulston, Founder of Mario's Roofing. “ServiceTitan has become an important part of that foundation, providing greater visibility into our business and helping us streamline operations so we can continue delivering exceptional service to customers.”

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/roofing .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades—a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at: www.servicetitan.com

About TrussPoint

TrussPoint was created in 2025 as a platform in the residential roofing and exterior services sector. Today, TrussPoint supports a growing portfolio of leading regional brands, including Ridge Top Exteriors, Mario’s Roofing, Eaton Roofing & Exteriors, and Runyon & Sons Roofing. TrussPoint is focused on high-growth, retail-centered, vendor-managed repair and maintenance roofing and exterior services companies. For more information, please visit www.TrussPt.com.

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