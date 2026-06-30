ServiceTitan Partners with Metallica’s All Within My Hands to Support Workforce Education

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced a partnership with All Within My Hands (AWMH) , the nonprofit philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, to support workforce education through the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) .

“The skilled trades are essential to our everyday lives, and their future depends on the next generation of talented professionals,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, president and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “By investing in workforce education and creating more pathways into the trades, we can help ensure these careers remain a source of opportunity, innovation and economic mobility for generations to come. We are proud to partner with All Within My Hands and support the Metallica Scholars Initiative’s mission to make that future possible.”

Launched in 2019 in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative helps students pursuing careers in the skilled trades gain access to education and training opportunities that lead to meaningful careers and family-sustaining wages. Now in its eighth year, the program supports more than 90 schools.

“One of the greatest opportunities we have is to not only help more people discover the meaningful careers available in the skilled trades, but invite others to share in our passion,” said Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “We are excited to partner with ServiceTitan and continue building awareness around workforce education and the pathways that lead to long-term success.”

The partnership is part of Power the Nation , ServiceTitan’s initiative dedicated to supporting the people and communities that keep the world running. Together, ServiceTitan and All Within My Hands will work to elevate awareness of workforce education and highlight the rewarding opportunities available across the skilled trades.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades—a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at: www.servicetitan.com

About All Within My Hands

Established in 2017, All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Metallica covers all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the organizations supported by the Foundation. To date, All Within My Hands has provided grants of $19M to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.8M to combat food insecurity, and $6.2M to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide. Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more.

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