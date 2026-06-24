YMCA of the USA Announces Plan to Expand Cancer Programs Nationwide with Multimillion Dollar AstraZeneca Partnership

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) announced a plan to expand and enhance its ability to support people on their cancer journey through a new five-year, multimillion dollar partnership with global biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca. The collaboration will help the Y accelerate development of comprehensive cancer support initiatives from screening and early detection education to evidence-informed programs that help survivors living with and beyond cancer rebuild strength, health, and community.

The Y’s expanded cancer initiatives will focus on two core pillars: community-based screening and early detection education, and an enhanced support program delivered through local YMCAs across the country.

Through health education events launching in 75 communities nationwide, the Y and AstraZeneca aim to reach 175,000 individuals with information about cancer screenings and the importance of early detection — providing trusted, culturally relevant information about cancer risk reduction, screening guidelines, and access to care. Expanded screening and early detection efforts have the potential to save many lives — for example, a recent NIH study attributed roughly 80% of the reduction in mortality from five major cancers in the past 45 years to improved screening. By expanding outreach around screening, the Y aims to help address disparities in cancer outcomes by providing educational information to vulnerable populations.

In addition, over the next two years, Y-USA will strengthen its support for people navigating their cancer journey, building on more than 15 years of helping survivors reclaim their health and well-being. “We are bringing together AstraZeneca’s global expertise in life-changing innovations and the YMCA’s expansive community reach to transform our nation’s approach to cancer care,” said YMCA of the USA President and CEO Suzanne McCormick. “Over the next five years, we will expand screening, early detection, and survivor support programs to reach more people in the places they live, and help them lead longer, healthier lives.”

Despite tremendous advances in cancer treatment, public health leaders point to screening and early detection as powerful tools to improve patient outcomes. The new YMCA–AstraZeneca partnership will harness the power of community to close critical gaps in cancer screening and care. With more than 2,600 YMCAs — conveniently located within reach of 75% of the U.S. population — the Y is ideally positioned to bring health education, screening awareness, and supportive services to local neighborhoods.

Mohit Manrao, Senior Vice President, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca and President, AstraZeneca Foundation said: “We are in the golden era of cancer care, yet cancer screening and early detection rates for many types of cancer remains low, with significant disparities across zip codes. Our partnership with the Y can directly reach millions of Americans at scale and at the grassroots level because every patient, regardless of zip code, deserves support throughout their cancer journey.”

AstraZeneca’s multimillion dollar commitment supports the Y’s development of a sustainable, scalable model to help all communities, including those traditionally underserved, to access information about the benefits of cancer screenings and support programs. Programs will emphasize connected, caring communities for people impacted by cancer, reflecting the Y’s long-standing mission to foster well-being, connection, and belonging.

The YMCA has offered community-based cancer support programs for nearly 20 years, and nearly 80,000 people have participated at local YMCAs during that time. Through group fitness and wellness classes tailored to survivors, YMCAs provide a safe, supportive environment for people living with and beyond cancer — helping them rebuild physical strength and endurance, improve mental well-being, and reduce cancer-related fatigue. The expanded YMCA support program will build on this legacy, incorporating new evidence-based practices and a strong emphasis on community connection, which research shows can alleviate isolation and improve quality of life for survivors. Local YMCAs will continue to offer existing support without interruption during the transition period, ensuring cancer survivors remain the top priority throughout the program’s evolution.

The YMCA has always evolved to meet emerging community needs, and cancer survivorship is no different. With this new support, the Y is poised to do more for individuals and families impacted by cancer — helping survivors not only recover physically but also reconnect socially in their communities, regain a sense of normalcy, and truly thrive. Both organizations share a commitment to empowering people to live longer, healthier lives, making this collaboration a natural fit and an exciting step forward for community-based cancer care.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow, and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net