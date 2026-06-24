T3 Defense to Present at Maxim Group Defense Tech and Domestic Supply Chain Virtual Conference on June 25

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its CEO, Menny Shalom, will be presenting at the Maxim Group Defense Tech and Domestic Supply Chain Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Mr. Shalom will participate in a group panel at 1:30 p.m. ET to discuss T3 Defense’s position as an emerging defense tech company.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Format: Virtual one-on-one fireside chat

Registration Link: Maxim Digital | Events

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity-and resource-constrained and specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations (US):

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9633